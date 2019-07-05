Trent Fahey and Garrett Bassinger homered in a 10-2 win over Auburn on July 4, at Nebraska City.

The Nebraska City Seniors’ are 17 and 4 on the season after defeating Auburn for the third time this summer.

Fahey got Nebraska City rolling in the bottom of the second when he crushed a home run that carried over the center field fence. Jordan Williams nailed a single and later scored on a sacrifice ground ball by Jacob Shannon, and NC led 2-0.

In the bottom of the third, Eli Southard scored on a passed ball and Clay Stovall crossed the plate on a ground ball out by Williams.

With the bases loaded, Shannon cleared the bases with a stand-up triple to left field. Tyler Levy hit a RBI single and later scored on a wild pitch, and NC had a 9-1 lead.

Bassinger, who has homered twice against Auburn this season, started off the fourth inning with a HR blast to center field, and NC went on to win 10-2.

Jordan Williams picked up the win for NC. Williams allowed six hits, two runs and seven strikeouts in five innings.

Nebraska City scored 10 runs on 10 hits. Auburn scored two runs on six hits.

Bassinger was 2-for-3 with a HR and a double; Fahey, HR, single; Stovall, two singles; Shannon, triple; Southard, double; Tyler Levy and Williams, each with singles.

Nebraska City Juniors 10 Auburn 9

With the score tied 9-9 in the their last at-bat, Adam Dia crossed home plate on a passed ball and NC got the walk-off win.

In the bottom of the second, and the bases loaded, Brayden Betts crushed a double to left field that scored three runs.

Auburn took a 9-6 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth. Due to the time limit, this was Nebraska City’s last at-bat.

Kyler Arthur started off the inning with single. Betts came through with an RBI double and Quintin Holman drilled a double that scored two runs, and NC tied the game at 9-9.

Dia hit a single and eventually made it to third. Auburn threw a wild pitch and Dia crossed home plate to end the game.

Holman started for NC. Holman tossed 4.1 innings and allowed five hits, six runs (five earned), and seven strikeouts. Zac Albrecht got the win by throwing 1.2 innings and gave up two hits and three runs.

Nebraska City scored 10 runs on nine hits. Auburn scored nine runs on seven hits.

Holman was 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBI; Betts, two double; Dia, single, double; Arthur and Cael Kreifel, each with singles.

The Juniors are now 12 and 6 on the season.

Nebraska City will host Ashland on Monday, July 8. Game time: 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.