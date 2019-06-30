After reviewing 2018 Nebraska Football Fan Day, the Athletic Department recognized the need to change the process of managing Coach Frost’s autograph line. Because of the incredible demand last year, more than half of the people in Coach Frost’s line were not able to get his autograph in the two-hour window.

Subsequently, the decision was made to limit Coach Frost’s line to kids only for 2019 Fan Day. The athletic department staff members in charge of organizing Fan Day made the decision to limit access to Coach Frost’s line to children who were members of the Nebraska JV Team.

After further consideration, the Fan Day organizers recognize this was a mistake. Limiting access to JV Team members could prevent some children from having the opportunity to be a part of Coach Frost’s line.

It is important to Coach Frost that all children have an equal opportunity to receive his autograph on Fan Day. To that end, the Athletic Department has determined that JV Team membership will now be free.

Parents are encouraged to sign their children (eighth grade or younger) up for the JV Team in order to have a chance to be selected for Coach Frost’s autograph line. Registration for the JV Team will begin on July 8 at 10 a.m. Approximately 250 JV team members will be randomly selected in advance for a spot in Coach Frost’s line.

Coach Frost also plans to autograph 8x10 photos that will be distributed to the first 1,000 kids at Fan Day that are not a part of his autograph line.

Nebraska Football Fan Day presented by U.S. Cellular is set for Thursday, Aug. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.