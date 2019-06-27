Former Nebraska star playing volleyball for Team USA

Mikaela Foecke-Richter graduated from the University of Nebraska last month, a two-time All-American and two-time national champion outside hitter for the Cornhuskers' volleyball team.

Since then, the Holy Trinity Catholic High School graduate has barely had time to catch her breath.

Foecke-Richter was married June 1 in a ceremony in her hometown of West Point. From there, she was selected for Team USA for the FIVB Nations League. In the past three weeks, Foecke-Richter has played volleyball in Bulgaria and Russia and on Friday leaves with Team USA for a tournament in China. Add in a return trip to Lincoln, Nebraska, where Team USA played recently and Foecke-Richter has been around the world and back, literally, in the past month.

There is nothing Foecke-Richter would rather do than play volleyball, the sport she has loved and excelled at since she was in junior high,

"It's definitely been a whirlwind," Foecke-Richter said. "With getting married and volleyball and all the traveling, it's been pretty hectic. It's been amazing so far. I have gotten to see other countries and other cultures and see how people live day to day in other parts of the world. It really makes you appreciate what we have here in the United State. It's been a lot of fun playing in other countries, seeing the big crowds they have for their home nation. It's great to see."

Foecke-Richter, a 6-foot-3 hitter, has made the most of her playing opportunities with the team. She has 65 spikes and is 58-for-69 serving with three aces.

While the volleyball keeps her busy and is played at a high level, it has been a learning experience on many levels for Foecke-Richter.

"It's really been quite an experience. We've played a lot of volleyball, for sure, but seeing how other people live and experiencing different cultures has been a lot of fun," Foecke-Richter said Wednesday in a telephone interview. "I have gotten to go places I would never have gotten to see otherwise. I would never have gone to Russia, Bulgaria and China if it weren't for volleyball. It's been a lot of fun playing for Team USA. When I left Nebraska I never thought I would get to play in front of Husker Nation again. It was really nice to be able to go back there and play in front of all those great fans again."

Foecke-Richter said volleyball keeps her plenty busy every day. On most days they spend several hours practicing and lifting weights. It is a full-time job at the highest level, with the perk of trying to earn a spot on Team USA for the 2020 Olympic Games on the horizon.

"We practice every day. Between lifting and practicing, we probably spend three to four hours a day on volleyball," Foecke-Richter said. "It's a little different playing with different people, but now it's our job. But I have been doing it for so long. When it comes right down to it, volleyball is just volleyball. It's all about going out there and doing the best you can do.

"Next summer is the Olympics, so I just need to continue to improve and hopefully I'll have a shot at it. I'm not sure what to expect. We'll just have to see what happens."