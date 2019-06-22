Kaden Westlake went 3-for-4 at the plate and led Notre Dame High School to an 11-5 victory over Regina in a non-conference baseball game at Iowa City Friday night.

Westlake had two doubles and a single and drove in five runs. The Nikes' Carson Chiprez had two doubles and two RBIs in three trips to the plate. Jeron Conner added an RBI. Mitchell Brent was the winning pitcher. He gave up two hits and two walks while striking out eight in three and one-third innings.

Prescott Arndt and Chase Becker each singled and doubled for Regina.

Notre Dame (10-4) plays at New London Monday. Regina slipped to 8-12.