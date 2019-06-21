WAPELLO — Trenton Massner's dream, for as long as he can remember, was to play basketball at the NCAA Division I level.

So when Massner was a student-athlete at Wapello High School, he made a promise to himself.

"I told myself that when I was being recruited the first DI school that offered me, I was going to take it," Massner said. "Because that shows me that they really believe in me."

That day came two weeks ago when Northwestern State, an NCAA Division I school in Natchitoches, Louisiana, made him an offer.

On Friday, Massner made it official, signing to play for the Demons after spending last season playing for Southeastern Community College.

For Massner, it is a dream come true and the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.

"I felt relieved. It means I don't have to make any more college decisions," said Massner, who plans to major in business. "That's why I went to SCC, so I would have a chance to play at the highest level. Zo (SCC head coach Lorenzo Watkins) and the rest of the staff was really good to me. Everyone said your freshman year is the hardest year. I had my good days and my bad days. Everyone at SCC was really good to me. We played against great competition and that helped me get a chance to play at the next level."

“We feel very blessed to be adding Trenton to the NSU family, and he comes to us from a well-known program,” said NSU coach Mike McConathy. “Playing for (coach Lorenzo Watkins) has prepared Trenton to make a smooth transition to our system, and he also received tremendous coaching in his high school career. He’ll come to us with a great basketball IQ and understanding of being a student-athlete, and he’s a talented player who will be a great fit on our team and in our community.”

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 8.5 points per game, including a 20-point effort where he made 4-of-5 long-range attempts in the region championship game. As a freshman at SCC, Massner made 36 percent of his 3-pointers on a Region XI championship team that went 27-5.

In high school, Massner led Wapello High to its first state tournament since 1994. The Class 2A first team all-state guard set four Wapello program records — career points (1,431), single-season scoring (571), single-game scoring (38) and career 3-pointers (171).

“Trenton is a very skilled guard who can play both the point and off-guard position,” said Wapello High coach Ken Spielbauer, father of NSU assistant Jacob Spielbauer. “He is very long and athletic and will continue to improve because he loves the game. Trenton is one of the best players I have seen in our area in my 35 years of coaching.”

Massner underwent knee surgery following the completion of SCC's season. He currently is undergoing physical therapy and plans to be ready for the start of the season.

"My knee is good. I've been rehabbing it the last couple months. I will be ready for the start of the season," Massner said. "Right now I need to get into the gym and work on my shot. You have to get in the gym a lot. Last year I hit some shots, and then other times I didn't. I have to be more consistent with my shot, gain more weight and be tougher with the ball. Those are all things I learned at SCC."

Massner will join a Demons coached by Wapello graduate Jacob Spielbauer, son of Ken Spielbauer.

"That will be nice to have someone there that I know and someone who will push me," Massner said.