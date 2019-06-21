KEOSAUQUA — Ben Fry and Randy Smith love high school softball as much as anyone.

The two got more than their fill of it Thursday night at Van Buren High School.

The Bears and Warriors locked up in an SEI Superconference South Division game for the ages. The game went 18 innings and lasted an estimated 4 1/2 hours before the Warriors squeezed two runs across to end the marathon, 6-5.

The game ended on a sacrifice fly to center field. Danville centerfielder's Ashley Pfadenhauer's throw to the plate nearly got Chelsey Huff, who has singled earlier.

The game, which began at 7:15 p.m., ended at approximately 11:45 p.m.

It was a game for the ages and displayed the balance and parity in the South Division this year.

"It was a long game, that's for sure," said Smith, who is in his third season as head coach at Van Buren. "We had an 11-inning game against Central Lee and we went eight innings against them the first time. We've had a few longs ones. We get to play a lot of softball that way."

"It was awesome," said Fry, who is in his second year coaching softball at Danville. "They have played a lot of extra-inning games. They will hang right in there with you. It was kind of like a chess match with Randy. He and I are pretty good friends. Every move he made, I would make another and every move I made, he would counter. The game easily could have kept right on going."

Van Buren (12-9 overall, 5-4 South Division) struck first with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, then added another in the third for a 3-0 lead.

Danville (4-8, 2-5) struck for three runs in the top of the fourth inning to knot the game at 3.

The game would remain deadlocked for 12 innings before Danville scored a run in the 16th inning, only to see Van Buren's Chelsey Huff hit a home run in the bottom of the inning to keep the game going.

"She swung at a pitch in the dirt and I called timeout and said, 'What are you doing?'" Smith said. "She hit the next pitch over the fence to tie it at 4."

The Bears pushed a run across in the top of the 18th to forge a 5-4 lead and seemed headed for victory.

The Warriors, though, weren't finished. The Warriors got a leadoff walk, then got a single up the middle. Alyssa Pfadenhauer then made a diving catch at shortstop and nearly got a double play, but the runner beat the play at second base. After a Danville error allowed Van Buren to tie the game, the Warriors got a sacrifice fly to send home the winning run.

"Ashley Pfadenhauer made a heck of a throw and it was fairly close at home, but she was definitely safe," Fry said.

"Isabel Manning drew a walk and Lexi Jirak singled to put runners on first and third," Smith said. "Huff then singled to win it. We did a great job of getting hits at just the right time."

Haiden Molter started and pitched 5 2/3 innings for Danville. Ava Smith pitched 12 innings in relief, throwing 155 pitches before Molter came back in to finish it.

Van Buren used two pitchers — Huff and Ally Campbell — each of whom threw nine innings.

Van Buren was scheduled to play a crossover game Friday at Winfield-Mount Union, but never have the Warriors been so happy to see a game rained out.

"Like I've said before, in the South Division everybody can play with everybody. There is no one team that is clearly dominant," Fry said. "Randy is a great coach. It was great going against him in a game like that. It was an awesome game to be a part of."

"I felt sorry for the Danville baseball team. They rode down on the same bus and their game got over about three hours before ours, so they had to sit around and wait," Smith said. "Last year I think we played 11 innings against Danville. It seems like we always have a lot of close games and extra inning games when we play them. I've never been involved in a game with that many big swings. That was a lot of fun."