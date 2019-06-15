PEORIA, Ill. — Bryce Denton and Alexis Wilson scored on an error in the fourth inning, leading the Peoria Chiefs to an 8-5 win over the Burlington Bees on Friday.

The play came in the midst of a five-run inning and tied the game 5-5. Later in the inning, Peoria took the lead when Delvin Perez hit an RBI single.

The Chiefs later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Josh Shaw and Wadye Ynfante hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Parker Kelly (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Austin Krzeminski (1-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Spencer Griffin singled twice, also stealing a base for the Bees.

Despite the loss, Burlington is 3-1 against Peoria this season.

The Bees and Chiefs wrap up their three-game series at 2 p.m. today, the final game of the first half of the season.