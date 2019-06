Four Nevada boys’ golfers received postseason recognition after leading the Cubs’ to their first Class 3A state championship in 2019.

Junior Tyler Sansgaard and senior Dylan Sporrer were both named first-team all-state in 3A by the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association. Junior Kyle Linder was selected second-team all-state by the IHSGCA.

Harold Dobernecker was named to the 3A all-tournament first team as a junior. Sansgaard and Linder both made the all-tournament second team.