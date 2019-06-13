ALGONA - The Nevada softball team split two games at the Algona Invitational Saturday, defeating Eagle Grove and coming up a run short versus North Butler.

Nevada defeated Eagle Grove by a 6-0 score in five innings and lost a 3-2 battle with North Butler in six. The split put the Cubs at 5-8 on the season.

In the win over Eagle Grove, the Cubs scored four times in the first inning and once each in the second and fourth frames. Makayla Spaid struck out eight and only gave up one hit in three innings as the winning pitcher; Brooke Jensen threw two hitless innings with two strikeouts and no walks.

Riley Mailey doubled, scored and drove in two runs and Brooke Jensen doubled and scored for Nevada on offense. Addi Vorm singled and scored, Ellie Gray, Emma Griffin and Libby Burlage each scored once and Madison McGaffin and Aby Doty both drove in a run.

Nevada scored one run in both the second and sixth innings in the loss to North Butler. North Butler put up a run in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Samantha Herridge went all six innings and gave up one earned run on seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks in a losing effort. Gray went 2-for-3, Vorm and Sydney Mosinski both doubled, McGaffin had an RBI single, Jensen singled and Griffin and Doty each scored a run.

JEFFERSON - Nevada was hurt by a shaky third inning in a 4-2 loss at Greene County Friday.

After taking an early 1-0 lead, the Cubs gave up three runs in the third. They pulled within 3-2 in the top of the sixth, but the Rams scored a run in the bottom of the inning and blanked Nevada in the top of the seventh.

The loss put Nevada at 4-7 overall and 2-4 in the Heart of Iowa Conference. Makayla Spaid was the losing pitcher, allowing just two earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

Addi Vorm was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Libby Burlage singled and scored, Riley Mailey walked and scored and Brooke Jensen went 2-for-4 for the Cubs with the bat.

MONROE - A late surge carried Nevada to an 11-5 road victory over Prairie City-Monroe June 5.

After falling behind 1-0, the Cubs scored all 11 of their runs over the last four innings. Nevada scored twice in the fourth and three times in the fifth, then countered a three-run PCM half of the fifth with two more three-run outbursts of its own over the final two innings.

Riley Mailey homered and drove in three runs, Madison McGaffin doubled and drove in two, Addi Vorm was 3-for-4 with a double, run and RBI and Peyton Hanson finished 4-for-4 with an RBI to lead Nevada’s 14-hit attack. Brooke Jensen went 2-for-5 with a double, run and RBI; Sydney Mosinski and Emma Griffin both singled and scored and Libby Burlage singled and knocked in a run.

Samantha Herridge was the winning pitcher. She gave up just two earned runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and a walk, going all seven innings.DES MOINES - Nevada had trouble stringing hits together in a 3-1 non-conference loss to Grand View Christian June 4.

The Cubs totaled seven hits compared to five for the Thunder. But Nevada was held to a single run in the top of the seventh inning and Grand View Christian put up a score in three-straight innings from the fourth through the sixth.

Brooke Jensen was 2-for-3 with a double and she scored Nevada’s only run. Ellie Gray singled, stole a base and drove Jensen home; Sydney Mosinski finished 2-for-4; Riley Mailey was 1-for-2 with two walks and Peyton Hanson singled for the Cubs.

Makayla Spaid allowed just one earned run on four hits with two strikeouts and three walks over five innings in a strong outing as the losing pitcher. Samantha Herridge surrendered one run on one hit in one inning of work.

ALLEMAN - Nevada never got anything going against North Polk in an 11-0 loss to the Comets in five innings June 3 at Alleman.

The Cubs were held to one hit, suffering a Heart of Iowa Conference loss. Samantha Herridge was the losing pitcher after allowing nine earned runs on 11 hits in four innings.

Madison McGaffin singled for Nevada’s only hit. Brooke Jensen walked twice for the Cubs.