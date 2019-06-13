Eight members of the Nevada girls’ soccer team made all-Heart of Iowa Conference after helping the Cubs place second in the conference and return to state.

Senior midfielder Amanda Fortmann, freshman forward Mayzi Weig and sophomore sweeper Hannah Thomsen all made the all-HOIC first team from Nevada. Fortmann anchored the midfield and tallied four goals and a team-high 11 assists, Weig led Nevada in scoring with 14 goals and added two assists and Thomsen helped Nevada pull off 10 shutouts and also chipped in two goals.

The rest of the all-HOIC first team was made up of Gilbert’s Eva Steckelberg, Hannah Thatcher, Natalie Rudman, Katie Murray, Katie Currans and Emma Bulman and North Polk’s Katie Berglund, Landry McCoid and Katryn Halterman.

Freshman midfielder Tessa Borwick, freshman charger Savannah Skaags and senior forward Madison Stevens made the all-HOIC second team from Nevada.

Borwick compiled nine goals and seven assists and Skaags dished out one assist and played tremendous defense. Stevens had another strong year on offense, racking up nine goals and one assist.

The other second-team selections were Gilbert’s Katie Koenig, Aubrey Mizerak and Maddie Meseke; North Polk’s Haley Steffen, Abi Zimmerman and Autumn Tiedens; Prairie City-Monroe’s Emma George and Camillia Schlosser and Greene County’s Aubrey Heupel. Fullbacks Aubrey Gibson, a sophomore, and Haley Miller, a junior, were the two Cubs named all-HOIC honorable mention. They joined Thomsen to form a formidable defensive back line, and Gibson also chipped in one goal and assist apiece.