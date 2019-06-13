MCCALLSBURG - Nevada took advantage of two big innings to overcome the power hitting of Colo-NESCO for an 11-6 victory over the Royals in a non-conference softball rivalry game June 6 at McCallsburg.

The Cubs totaled 13 hits, improving to 4-6 on the season. Nevada scored four times in the second inning, added a run in the third and plated six runs in the fourth.

That turned out to be enough, even though Colo-NESCO had 10 hits of its own, including two home runs. The Royals dropped to 2-7.

Ellie Gray went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs and Sydney Mosinski, Libby Burlage and Madison McGaffin each tallied two hits and runs apiece for Nevada. Mosinski also tripled and drove in a run, Burlage knocked in a run and McGaffin doubled and drove in two runs.

Riley Mailey added two singles, Brooke Jensen singled and drove in a run and Peyton Hanson singled for the Cubs. Jensen was the winning pitcher, giving up four earned runs with two strikeouts and no walks in seven innings.

Rylee Purvis took the loss for Colo-NESCO, surrendering nine earned runs on 11 hits and three walks in 3 ⅓ innings. Callie Kohlwes threw 3 ⅔ scoreless innings in relief for the Royals, striking out two and also giving up two hits and walks apiece.

Purvis and McKenzie Niemeyer both went deep for Colo-NESCO on offense. Purvis was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Niemeyer 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Lauryn Hill finished 2-for-4 with a steal and three runs, Megan Carlson was 2-for-4 and Faith Vincent, Gracie Kettwig and Jenna Hill each picked up a hit. Kettwig also drove in two runs and Hill doubled and scored.