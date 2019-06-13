TRIPOLI - The Colo-NESCO softball team brought a seven-game losing streak to an end Friday by pounding Tripoli, 13-0, in four innings.

The Royals put the game to bed early with seven runs in the second inning. That was more than enough support for pitcher Callie Kohlwes, who fired a no-hitter with four strikeouts and two walks.

Kohlwes, Faith Vincent, Lauryn Hill, McKenzie Niemeyer and Megan Carlson each had two hits for the Royals at the plate. Kohlwes doubled, scored three times and drove in two runs; Vincent tallied a run and two RBIs; Hill doubled and knocked in three runs and Niemeyer and Carlson each scored once.

Rylee Purvis was 1-for-3 with a double, run and three RBIs; Gracie Kettwig, doubled, scored and knocked in a run and Ayvarie Bappe was 1-for-1 with one run and RBI apiece.

The victory put Colo-NESCO at 3-7 overall and 3-2 in the Iowa Star Conference.

Colo-NESCO 13, Tripoli 0 (4)

CN 072 4 - 13 13 NA

T 000 0 - 0 0 NA

CN: Callie Kohlwes and Abigail Hostetler.

WP: Kohlwes.

2B: Kohlwes, Lauryn Hill, Rylee Purvis, Gracie Kettwig.

MCCALLSBURG - Colo-NESCO lacked the offensive consistency to keep pace with Baxter in a 10-7 loss to the Bolts June 5 at McCallsburg.

The Royals pounded out 11 hits. But all their scoring came in two innings — a four-run second and a three-run seventh.

Baxter scored in five different innings. The Bolts put up three runs in the first and sixth frames, two in the seventh and one apiece in the third and fourth — finishing the game with 12 hits.

McKenzie Niemeyer had the big blow of the game for Colo-NESCO. Niemeyer was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs.

Faith Vincent was 3-for-3 with a run, Claire Skinner 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs and Lauryn Hill, Megan Carlson, Jenna Hill and Callie Kohlwes each picked up one hit for the Royals. Hill added a walk and a run and Carlson a run and an RBI.

Rylee Purvis gave up five earned runs on nine hits with a strikeout and two walks in five innings as the losing pitcher. Kohlwes surrendered two earned runs on three hits with one strikeout and walk apiece in two innings.

Baxter 10, Colo-NESCO 7

B 301 103 2 - 10 12 NA

CN 040 000 3 - 7 11 NA

CN: Rylee Purvis, Callie Kohlwes (6) and Jenna Banks, Abigail Hostetler (6).

LP: Purvis.

HR: McKenzie Niemeyer.

STATE CENTER - Colo-NESCO couldn’t get going until it was too late in an 11-3 loss at West Marshall June 4.

The Royals didn’t score until the sixth inning, and by then they were down 10-0 to their non-conference rivals.

Faith Vincent, Rylee Purvis and Claire Skinner all singled once for Colo-NESCO’s only hits. Vincent also stole three bases, walked, scored and drove in a run and Purvis walked and knocked in two runs.

Lauryn Hill added a walk and a run and Jenna Hill stole a base and scored a run.

Callie Kohlwes was the losing pitcher after giving up five earned runs on five hits and four walks with one strikeout in four innings. Purvis surrendered one run on one hit with three strikeouts in two innings.

West Marshall 11, Colo-NESCO 3

CN 000 003 0 - 3 3 NA

WM 006 401 X - 11 6 NA

CN: Callie Kohlwes, Rylee Purvis (6) and Jenna Banks.

LP: Kohlwes.