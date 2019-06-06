MCCALLSBURG - The Colo-NESCO softball team never got in a groove at the plate in losses to Grand View Christian and Twin Cedars at the Colo-NESCO Invitational Saturday in McCallsburg.

The Royals were held to a combined total of four runs, falling to 2-4 on the season.

Grand View Christian defeated Colo-NESCO by a 5-1 score in a shortened five-inning affair. The Royals scored once in the first inning and were limited to just one hit for the entire game.

Gracie Kettwig had an RBI single scoring Lauryn Hill, who walked and stole two bases. Jenna Hill also had a walk and two steals, Rylee Purvis walked twice and McKenzie Niemeyer, Megan Carlson and Faith Vincent each drew one free pass.

Purvis was the losing pitcher. She gave up five unearned runs on four hits with one strikeout and four walks, going all five innings.

Emma Heffron threw 3 ⅔ scoreless and hitless innings with six strikeouts and two walks in relief as the winning pitcher for Grand View Christian.

Colo-NESCO did better offensively against Twin Cedars, finishing with six hits. But the Royals had trouble slowing the Sabers, falling 13-3 in another five-inning outing.

Twin Cedars plated five runs in the first inning and led 9-2 after three to put the game away. Callie Kohlwes took the loss on the mound for Colo-NESCO, giving up eight earned runs on five hits and seven walks with one strikeout in 2 ⅓ innings.

Purvis threw the other 2 ⅔ innings, allowing four unearned runs on two hits and walks apiece with one strikeout.

Carlson went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Ayvarie Bappe doubled and Purvis, Kettwig and Vincent each added one single for the Royals against Tri-County. Kohlwes also drove in a run and Izabell Voelker, Hill and Abigail Hostetler each scored once.

Grace Bailey gave up three earned runs with five strikeouts and three walks, going all five innings to get the win for Twin Cedars. Jetta Sterner was 3-for-3 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs to pace the Sabers on offense.

Grand View Christian 5, Colo-NESCO 1 (5)

CN 100 00 - 1 1 NA

GVC 000 23 - 5 4 NA

CN: Rylee Purvis and Abigail Hostetler.

GVC: Sammie Ward, Emma Heffron (2) and Sydney Lane.

WP: Heffron.

LP: Purvis.

Twin Cedars 13, Colo-NESCO 3 (5)

TC 513 22 - 13 7 NA

CN 011 10 - 3 6 NA

TC: Grace Bailey and Rylee Dunkin.

CN: Callie Kohlwes, Purvis and Hostetler.

WP: Bailey.

LP: Kohlwes.

2B: CN - Ayvarie Bappe.

3B: TC - Jetta Sterner.

COLLINS - Colo-NESCO did a good job holding its own against No. 1 (Class 1A) Collins-Maxwell May 30 in Collins, but the Royals had no answer for Spartan all-state pitcher Mikayla Houge in a 6-0 loss.

Houge struck out 14 and limited Colo-NESCO to one hit. She also did most of the damage for the Spartans at the plate, belting two home runs and driving in three runs.

Colo-NESCO gave up two runs in the first inning and another in the third. Collins-Maxwell sewed up the win in the bottom of the fifth by pushing three more runs across the plate.

Colo-NESCO fell to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the ISC South Division.

Callie Kohlwes walked seven and struck out three, going the distance on the mound as the losing Royal pitcher. Rylee Purvis singled for the only Colo-NESCO hit.

Collins-Maxwell 6, Colo-NESCO 0

CN 000 000 0 - 0 1 NA

CM 201 030 X - 6 5 NA

CN: Callie Kohlwes and Abigail Hostetler.

CM: Mikayla Houge and Hannah Caple.

WP: Houge.

LP: Caple.

2B: CM - Reagan Franzen.

HR: CM - Houge 2.