The Nevada Boys golf team was extended an invitation to compete in the National High School Golf Tournament in Florida. The coaches are very excited about this offer and would like to provide an opportunity to showcase their kids and allow them to compete on a national level.

All entry fees, registration, lodging and transportation are the financial responsibility of players and their families. Coaches are hopeful that cost will not be the prohibitive factor for players or their families.

Please contact Ben Sansgaard, Ryan Brown, Jim Kieffer or Sherry Newsome if you are willing to help financially support players and their families to defray the cost of this experience.