JEWELL - The Nevada baseball team had a rough outing at the plate in a 6-1 loss to South Hamilton Friday at Jewell.

The Cubs were held to two hits and didn’t score until the seventh inning when they were in a 6-0 hole. The loss put Nevada at 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

Brock Dutton and Max Hoffman pitched admirably in defeat for Nevada.

Dutton took the loss after giving up six runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and three walks in 4 ⅓ innings. Hoffman threw 1 ⅔ strong innings of relief, failing to give up a run, hit or walk and striking out two.

Grant Higgins singled and scored Nevada’s only run. Cael Franzen added a single and a steal, Thomas Crawford a walk and a run, Dutton and Keaton Fry one walk apiece and Connor Hines a steal.

Cole Berg was the winning South Hamilton pitcher, throwing 5 ⅔ scoreless innings and giving up just two hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks. Tycin Barkema and Zeke Balderas each drove in three runs for the Hawks.

South Hamilton 6, Nevada 1

N 000 000 1 - 1 2 NA

SH 003 300 X - 6 8 NA

N: Brock Dutton, Max Hoffman (5) and Keaton Fry.

SH: Cole Berg, Zeke Balderas (6) and Lane Swenson.

WP: Berg.

LP: Dutton.

2B: SH - Berg, Balderas.

3B: SH - Tycin Barkema.

NEVADA - Nevada wasn’t able to finish strong against Carroll in a 5-3 loss to the Tigers May 30 at Billy Sunday Field in Nevada.

The Cubs rallied from a 3-1 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the score at 3-3. But they were held scoreless over the final two innings and Carroll plated one run in each frame to hand Nevada its first loss.

Connor Hines and Cael Franzen stood out offensively for Nevada in a losing effort.

Hines was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and two runs. Franzen singled, stole a base and knocked in two runs.

Brock Dutton added a single and a steal, Dylan Sporrer walked and scored and Grant Higgins drove in a run for the Cubs.

James Carsrud gave up two runs on two walks as the losing Nevada pitcher. Franzen threw three scoreless innings with four strikeouts, one walk and five hits allowed and Carter Franzen gave up three runs - two earned - on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in three innings of work.

Max Hoffman also threw a scoreless inning with no hits or walks allowed and two strikeouts.

Ty Nissen pitched 2 ⅓ scoreless innings giving up two walks and a hit with two strikeouts as the winning pitcher in relief for Carroll. Kayd Nissen, Devin Baack and Connor Peterson each drove in a run for the Tigers.

Carroll 5, Nevada 3

C 000 211 1 - 5 8 NA

N 001 020 0 - 3 5 NA

C: Nick Haberl, Ty Nissen (5) and Kayd Nissen.

N: Cael Franzen, James Carsrud (4), Max Hoffman (4), Carter Franzen (5) and Keaton Fry.

WP: Nissen.

LP: Carsrud.

2B: N - Connor Hines.

DES MOINES - Nevada opened Heart of Iowa Conference play with a strong 8-5 victory over Saydel May 29 at Saydel High School in Des Moines.

Nevada took a 4-3 lead through three innings after scoring twice in both the second and third frames. The Cubs plated two more runs in the fifth, upping their edge to 6-4 going into the seventh.

In the seventh, Nevada produced its fourth two-run inning and then kept the Eagles off the board to get conference play off to a good start.

Dylan Sporrer gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks with six strikeouts in six innings as the winning Cub pitcher. Carter Franzen threw a scoreless seventh, striking out the side with no hits or walks allowed.

Ross Uthe was the star on offense for Nevada. Uthe smacked three doubles, scored twice and drove in three runs.

James Carsrud was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Grant Higgins and Ryne Isleb each tallied one single and RBI apiece and Keaton Fry was 2-for-3 with two runs. Gavin Melohn and Connor Hines each chipped in a single and Thomas Crawford walked twice and scored two runs.

Cash Lee took the loss for Saydel. He surrendered six earned runs with five strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Cal Gebhart was 3-for-4 with a double and a run to lead the Eagles on offense.

Nevada 8, Saydel 5

N 022 020 2 - 8 10 NA

S 102 001 1 - 5 7 NA

N: Dylan Sporrer, Carter Franzen (7) and Keaton Fry.

S: Cash Lee, Logan Carney (6) and Skyler Cardenas.

WP: Sporrer.

LP: Lee.

2B: N - Ross Uthe 3, Gavin Melohn. S - Cal Gebhart, Payton Swafford.