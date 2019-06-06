The Colo-NESCO Bandits tournament soccer team finished its spring season with an outstanding record of 5-0-3! The Bandits competed in the Iowa Soccer League in Division 1 and faced many larger club teams and schools from the Des Moines/Marshalltown area. The Bandits, who are coached by Ryan McCollom and Scott Robinson, is comprised of boys from Zearing, McCallsburg and Nevada. Pictured left to right: Front row - Jack Seyller, Ross Upchurch, Landon Gjerde, Drew Banks, Jack Angell. Second row - Quinn McCollom, Luke Robinson, Gannon Short, Brady Handsaker, Ethan Riese, Cedar Smith. Back row - Scott Robinson and Ryan McCollom. Contributed photo