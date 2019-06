Nevada senior Emma Griffin is the Nevada Journal Athlete of the Week. Griffin just missed placing in the top 10 at the Class 3A girls’ state golf meet, held May 28 and 29 at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny. Griffin placed 13th after shooting a 167 over 36 holes, with 18-hole rounds of 83 and 84 in rough course conditions following heavy rain on the first day.