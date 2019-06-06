Despite a season-high 19 hits, the ADM Tiger baseball fell in their road trip to Ogden by an 8-6 final.

A six-run bottom of the third by Odgen ended up being the decisive factor that did the Tigers in. They initiated the scoring with a one-run top of the first courtesy of an RBI single by Kaden Sutton who ended the night 2-for-4 with an RBI to match each of his two hits. In total, the Tigers totaled at least two hits in any one single inning including the third inning when a Tate Stine-Smith RBI double put the Tigers up by a 2-1 mark heading into the bottom of the third inning.

It was in that bottom of the third inning when a bases-clearing double followed by an RBI double and n RBI single that quickly put ADM in a 7-2 disadvantage. The Tigers chipped away at that lead with an RBI single by Spencer Collins. After Ogden tallied one more run in the bottom of the fourth, the Tigers clawed their way into three more runs courtesy of RBI singles by Seth Williamson, Kaden Sutton, and Joe Finnegan.

Unfortunately, the Tigers weren’t able to catch up to the Bulldogs and suffered just their third loss of the season. Overall, 16 singles marked the highest number yet this season for ADM while they added in three doubles to the cause. The biggest downfall for ADM was the 13 runners left on base, also one of the highest marks the Tigers have suffered all season long so far.

The Tigers will regroup and take on their next endeavor which will take them to Dallas Center where they will battle with longtime rival Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs beginning with first pitch at 7:30 p.m.