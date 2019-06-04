BROOKLYN - The Nevada softball team didn’t get enough production on offense in losses to BGM and Davis County at the BGM Invitational Saturday in Brooklyn.

The Cubs suffered a 5-3 loss to BGM and a 3-0 setback against Davis County. The two setbacks put Nevada at 2-4 on the season.

Nevada got seven hits against BGM, but couldn’t keep pace against the Bears’ 13-hit attack.

Brooke Jensen singled, walked three times and drove in two runs; Ellie Gray was 1-for-4 with an RBI, Shannon Loney walked and scored and Mady Farmer and Mayzi Weig each scored once for Nevada. Addi Vorm was 2-for-4 and Riley Mailey, Sydney Mosinski and Emma Griffin each picked up a single.

Makayla Spaid gave up three earned runs with one strikeout and no walks, going all six innings as the losing Nevada pitcher.

Morgan Kline was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs and RBIs apiece and Marian Coover finished 3-for-4 with three steals and three runs to pace BGM. Isabelle Austin got the win for the Bears, allowing three runs with eight walks and three strikeouts in seven innings.

Nevada was limited to one hit in the loss to Davis County. Samantha Herridge was the losing Cub pitcher, despite a strong effort on the mound, giving up three runs on six hits with just one walk and three strikeouts in six innings.

Griffin singled to account for Nevada’s only hit off Davis County starter Madison Dunlavy. Farmer, Mosinski and Madison McGaffin each drew a walk for the Cubs.

Dunlavy struck out three and walked two in six innings and Sydney Henderson threw a scoreless seventh for Davis County. Briley Lough was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs for the Mustangs on offense.

BGM 5, Nevada 3

N 000 012 0 - 3 7 NA

BGM 001 022 X - 5 13 NA

N: Makayla Spaid and Gracie Barloon.

BGM: Isabelle Austin and Kaylee Lint.

WP: Austin.

LP: Spaid.

2B: BGM - Lint, Morgan Kline.

Davis County 3, Nevada 0

N 000 000 0 - 0 1 NA

DC 102 000 X - 3 6 NA

N: Samantha Herridge and Barloon.

DC: Madison Dunlavy, Sydney Henderson (7) and Maddy Lawson.

WP: Dunlavy.

LP: Herridge.

2B: DC - Briley Lough 2.

JEWELL - Nevada couldn’t withstand South Hamilton’s power at the plate in an 8-0 loss to the Hawks Friday in Jewell.

The Cubs gave up four extra-base hits, falling to 1-2 in the Heart of Iowa Conference. South Hamilton totaled eight hits overall, scoring once in the first inning, three times in the second and four times in the fourth.

Brooke Jensen took the loss for the Cubs. She gave up six earned runs on eight hits with no walks in seven innings.

Nevada totaled five hits on offense. Ellie Gray, Riley Mailey, Libby Burlage, Aby Doty and Shannon Loney each singled once for the Cubs.

Cortney Harris homered and drove in three runs; Emma Lewis tripled and scored; Jessi Harms doubled; Mackenzy Grady was 1-for-3 with a double, steal, run and RBI and Lily Skartvedt picked up two hits for South Hamilton on offense. Harms was the winning pitcher, striking out nine with no walks in seven innings.

South Hamilton 8, Nevada 0

N 000 000 0 - 0 5 NA

SH 130 400 X - 8 8 NA

N: Brooke Jensen and Gracie Barloon.

SH: Jessi Harms and Hailey Diersen.

WP: Harms.

LP: Jensen.

2B: SH - Harms, Mackenzy Grady.

3B: SH - Emma Lewis.

HR: SH - Cortney Harris.

NEVADA - Nevada dug down deep to withstand a Roland-Story rally and pull off a rare win over the Norse, 8-7, in an exciting nine-inning affair May 30 at Nevada.

The Cubs plated five runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 7-4 lead. But they went cold with the bat after that, allowing Roland-Story to come back and tie the game with two runs in the fifth and another in the seventh.

That sent the game to extra innings — neither team could score in the eighth and Cub relief pitcher Makayla Spaid blanked the Norse in the top of the ninth. In the bottom of the ninth, the Cubs took advantage of a Roland-Story error to score the winning run, with courtesy runner Mayzi Weig crossing home plate with the winning run against the then-No. 14 team in Class 3A.

“We played really well against Roland-Story,” Nevada head softball coach John Bass said. “It had been something like five years since we have beaten them. It’s always a big deal beating the defending league champs and a ranked team. Our two freshman pitchers (Samantha Herridge and Spaid) did a great job in the circle and we made some great plays on defense behind them; it was a terrific team win.”

Spaid earned the win, allowing three runs — two earned — with two strikeouts and walks apiece in six innings as the Cub relief pitcher. Herridge gave up four runs — only three earned — with four walks in three innings as the starting pitcher.

Libby Burlage was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Madison McGaffin 1-for-4 with an RBI, Brooke Jensen 1-for-5 with two runs and Addi Vorm 1-for-4 with an RBI, walk and run apiece for Nevada offensively. Sydney Mosinski was 1-for-3 with two walks, a steal and a run and Shannon Loney chipped in a single.

Madison Geise was 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs and RBIs apiece and Madison Martindale finished 2-for-5 with the bat for Roland-Story. Geise was the losing pitcher in relief, throwing 6 ⅔ innings and only allowing one unearned run on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Dana Vinson was the Norse starter, giving up seven runs — just three earned — with seven walks and three strikeouts.

Nevada 8, Roland-Story 7 (9)

RS 310 020 100 - 7 8 4

N 250 000 001 - 8 7 2

RS: Dana Vinson, Madison Geise (2) and Macy Friest.

N: Samantha Herridge, Makayla Spaid (7) and Gracie Barloon.

WP: Spaid.

LP: Geise.

HR: RS - Geise.

DES MOINES - Nevada had trouble slowing an explosive-hitting Saydel team in a 13-3 loss to the Eagles in five innings May 29 at Saydel High School in Des Moines.

Saydel pounded out 12 hits and held Nevada to five. Nevada hung tough early, trailing 5-3 after three innings, but Saydel plated eight unanswered runs over the next two innings to end the game early.

Sydney Mosinski went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Riley Mailey was 1-for-3 with a steal and two runs to pace Nevada at the plate. Brooke Jensen was 2-for-2 with a double, Ellie Gray walked and scored, Madison McGaffin drove in a run and Libby Burlage walked once.

Jensen took the loss. She allowed eight runs — seven earned — on seven hits with one walk in three innings. Makayla Spaid surrendered five runs on five hits with two strikeouts and a walk in 1 ⅓ innings.

Sabrina McKay was 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs and four RBIs; Deleaney Shinn went 2-for-3 with four runs and Jade Olsen ended up 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs for Saydel with the bat. Olsen was the winning pitcher, picking up three strikeouts and walks apiece, going all five innings.

Saydel 13, Nevada 3 (5)

N 102 00 - 3 5 NA

S 212 44 - 13 12 NA

N: Brooke Jensen, Makayla Spaid (4) and Gracie Barloon.

S: Jade Olsen and Alle Thompson.

WP: Olsen.

LP: Jensen.

2B: N - Jensen, Sydney Mosinski. S - Olsen.

HR: S - Sabrina McKay.