COLLINS - Colo-NESCO took advantage of untimely mistakes by Collins-Maxwell in an 11-6 victory over the Spartans May 30 at Collins.

The Royals plated five runs off Spartan errors and wild pitches to spoil the first home game for Collins-Maxwell as a program.

“We know they’re a young team and that was a big advantage we had on them,” Colo-NESCO senior Kelly Gray said. “We were a little bit older, so we kind of used that to our advantage.”

The fifth inning was the turning point of the game.

Collins-Maxwell had rallied from a 5-0 deficit to pull within 6-6 going into the fifth. But the Royals plated four runs in the top of the inning.

Jack McKinney and Kaleb Ruffcorn had RBI singles, Shawn Gilbert knocked in a run on a Spartan error and Spencer Hansen drew a bases-loaded walk for Colo-NESCO in the fifth. Gray also singled in the inning and Brighton Clatt and Trevor Burg each drew a walk.

“We just had to buckle down and really focus on seeing the ball and seeing it hit the bat,” Gray said. “Actually get some hits and do some good things.”

Clatt slammed the door on Collins-Maxwell by throwing three scoreless innings to close out the game. He struck out six batters and only gave up one walk.

“I knew the score was close so I just had to shut them down,” Clatt said. “Last game I wasn’t extending all the way, and this game I really focused on extending. Everything was working this time around.”

Gray allowed six runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and one walk in four innings as the starting Royal pitcher. The win put Colo-NESCO at 2-1 on the season.

Collins-Maxwell fell to 0-3 at the start of its inaugural season as a program.

Luke Huntrods, Caleb Dvorak and Brayden Bartleson each had two hits and an RBI for Collins-Maxwell in the loss. Jace Huntrods was the losing pitcher after surrendering five runs on four hits with five strikeouts and walks apiece in three innings of relief and Wes Kahler gave up six runs on five hits and four walks with four strikeouts in four innings as the Spartan starter.

Colo-NESCO 11, Collins-Maxwell 6

CN 041 140 1 - 11 9 2

CM 004 200 0 - 6 9 4

CN: Kelly Gray, Brighton Clatt (5) and Kaleb Gray.

CM: Wes Kahler, Jace Huntrods (5) and Luke Huntrods.

WP: Gray.

LP: J. Huntrods.

2B: CM - Kahler.