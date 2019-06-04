Mark another tally in the win column for the Van Meter baseball team after they captured a 4-0 victory Monday night over conference foe Earlham by a 4-0 final.

A big fourth inning propelled the Bulldogs to victory in front of the hometown crowd and marked the only scoring offense of the night for either team. Overall, the Bulldogs collected seven hits consisting of three doubles and four singles while earning four RBI’s for the night. The Bulldogs collected three stolen bases and were granted four walks on the evening as well.

Sophomore Zach Pleggenkuhle led the way delivering two RBI’s on a mark of 2-for-4 from the plate. He was nearly matched by Brett Berg who went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. The third member to capture an RBI was Anthony Potthoff who went 1-for-2 on the night with one RBI, one stolen base, and one walk. The Bulldogs collectively now yield 35 hits and 17 RBI’s through just five games worth of action.

On the mound, it was freshman Ganon Archer who picked up the win going five strong innings and delivered a career-best ten strikeouts while walking just two, while suffering just one hit an no earned runs through 82 pitches. Ultimately, the Bulldog pitching staff allowed a mere two hits through 101 pitches thrown.

The Bulldogs now yield a 4-1 record and will look for win number three inside the West Central Activities Conference when they take on Des Moines Christian this afternoon.