It may have taken a few games but the ADM High School baseball team picked up their first win of 2019 Thursday, May 30 in a 10-9 shootout over Bondurant-Farrar.

The Tigers produced a lot of offense on opposite sides of the game plating three runs in the bottom of the first and four runs in the bottom of the sixth which ended up sealing the deal for the win. Leading the way offensively was Kaden Sutton who had a breakout game with three hits in three trips to the plate which helped produce two out of the five RBI’s for the ADM. Jaxson Millsap also was the other Tiger to produce a multi-hit night capturing two hits in two trips to the plate.

Overall, the Tigers produced nine hits through 25 at-bats and outhit the Blue Jays on the night. The first inning provided a lot of offense complete with five total runs across both teams. ADM quickly overcame a 2-0 Blue Jay lead and captured their first lead of the game in the next half inning courtesy of an RBI double by Spencer Collins and Kaden Sutton. The third run of the game also came from Sutton who scored on a wild pitch to give ADM an early 3-2 lead.

That lead was short lived as Bondurant-Farrar dwarfed that with a six-run top of the third and despite Spencer Collins scoring in the bottom half, the Blue Jays held a sizable 8-4 advantage. The Tigers did scrape across two runs in the fourth inning courtesy of four wild pitches but still suffered a 9-6 deficit heading into the sixth inning.

Then came the triumphant bottom of the sixth where a bases-loaded walk by Chase Anderson, a wild pitch, and a pair of RBI singles by Kaden Sutton and Logan Crannell. That was part of a very strong inning that sent ten batters to the plate.

On the mound, Logan Crannell began the contest and had his roughest outing of the season giving up seven hits and five earned runs but did manage five strikeouts in the process. Helping him out was Kolton Benz who followed up with four innings pitched and gave up just one hit, one run, and three walks all while delivering five strikeouts. As a result, Benz collected his first win on the mound in 2019. In total, the pitching duo forced five swinging strikeouts and four strikeouts looking and combined for an amazing strike-to-walk ratio of 1.80. The duo had a strong ratio of strikes to balls tossing nearly two strikes per ball thrown.

ADM now yields a 1-2 record on the season and will continue their pursuit of more wins when they travel to Perry this evening to take on the conference’s other Blue Jay squad with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m.