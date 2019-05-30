NEVADA - The Nevada baseball team saw a successful start to the Patrek Tufts era with an 11-1 victory over Eagle Grove in six innings May 20 in Nevada.

Nevada pounced on Eagle Grove for four runs in the first inning and never looked back, giving their new head coach a victory in his first game at the head of the program. The Cubs also had a big sixth inning, scoring five times to end the game early on account of the 10-run rule.

Keaton Fry doubled and tallied two runs and RBIs apiece and Ross Uthe went 2-for-3 and also picked up a pair of runs and RBIs apiece to pace Nevada’s nine-hit attack on offense. Brock Dutton was 2-for-3 with two steals and one run, walk and RBI apiece; freshman Gavin Melohn tripled, walked twice, scored two times and drove in a run and Cael Franzen went 1-for-3 with a run, steal and RBI.

James Carsrud was also 1-for-3 with an RBI and a steal and Ryne Isleb singled, stole a base and scored.

Dylan Sporrer got the win on the mound. Sporrer allowed one run on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks in five innings. Jordan Barrett threw one scoreless inning, giving up a hit and striking out one.

Thomas Matthes gave up six runs with four strikeouts and a walk in three innings as the losing Eagle Grove pitcher. Nick Halverson doubled and scored for the Eagles.

Nevada 11, Eagle Grove 1 (6)

EG 000 100 - 1 3 NA

N 410 105 - 11 9 NA

EG: Thomas Matthes, Chris Williams (4), Peyton Woodbeck (6) and Mark Dawson.

N: Dylan Sporrer, Jordan Barrett (6) and Keaton Fry.

WP: Sporrer.

LP: Matthes.

2B: N - Fry. EG - Nick Halverson.

3B: N - Gavin Melohn.