NEVADA - The Nevada girls’ soccer team ran into a powerful Gilbert team they had no answers for May 20, falling to the Tigers by a 5-0 score at the SCORE Athletic Complex in Nevada.

Nevada, ranked No. 7 in Class 1A, was outshot 32-8 by the No. 4 Tigers. The loss put Nevada at 11-4 to close out the regular season, and Gilbert remained undefeated at 13-0.

Cub keeper Erica Sporrer made eight saves. Contessa Borwick and Mayzi Weig each fired off two shots and Madison Stevens, Hannah Thomsen, Addi Vorm and J.J. Williamson each got off one apiece for Nevada.

Natalie Rudman and Eva Steckelberg both scored twice and Hannah Thatcher added one goal for Gilbert.