ZEARING - The Colo-NESCO baseball team rallied from an early three-run hole only to see GMG surge back in front late in an 8-5 loss to the Wolverines May 22 at Zearing.

The Royals fell behind 5-2 after giving up four runs in the third inning. They pulled within 6-5 after six frames, but GMG came up with two runs in the top of the seventh.

Colo-NESCO couldn’t answer in the bottom of the seventh, dropping to 1-1 on the season.

Jack McKinney was 2-for-4 with two runs and a steal, Luke Hill went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Spencer Hansen finished 2-for-4 with a run for Colo-NESCO in the loss. Kelly Gray added a single, steal and RBI.

Brighton Clatt took the loss on the hill after giving up five runs — four earned — on five hits and four walks in three innings. Shawn Gilbert surrendered three runs — two earned — on one hit and seven walks with four strikeouts in four innings for the Royals.

Aaron Fleming was the winning Wolverine pitcher after giving up four runs with four strikeouts and two walks. Blaze Krull doubled and scored three times for GMG.

GMG 8, Colo-NESCO 5

GMG 104 001 2 - 8 6 NA

CN 020 111 0 - 5 7 NA

GMG: Aaron Fleming, Blaze Krull (6) and Krull, Logan Anderson (6).

CN: Brighton Clatt, Shawn Gilbert (4) and Kaleb Gray.

WP: Fleming.

LP: Clatt.

2B: GMG - Krull.

TRAER - Colo-NESCO opened the 2019 with a historic 11-9 victory over North Tama May 20 at Traer.

The Royals snapped a 20-game losing streak to the Redhawks in dramatic fashion.

The game was knotted at 9-9 going into the top of the seventh inning. Luke Hill reached on an error for Colo-NESCO, Kelly Gray followed with a single and then Hill scored the eventual winning run a wild pitch.

Gray added an insurance run when Brighton Clatt drove him home on a fielder’s choice.

Shawn Gilbert came in after Colo-NESCO gave up a run in the bottom of the sixth and shut down North Tama the rest of the way to get the victory. He was helped out by a 4-6-3 double play in the seventh inning.

Gilbert gave up one walk and didn’t allow a hit in two shutout innings of work. Gray got the start and surrendered seven runs — four earned — on seven hits with three strikeouts and just one walk in 3 ⅔ innings.

Clatt threw 1 ⅓ innings and allowed two runs — one earned — on two walks and no hits with four strikeouts.

Colo-NESCO prevailed despite only compiling three hits. The Royals took advantage of 10 North Tama walks and aggressive base running, finishing the game with 12 steals.

Gray singled, walked twice, swiped three bases and scored three runs for Colo-NESCO on offense. Spencer Hansen doubled, walked, scored and drove in two runs and Gilbert was 1-for-2 with a walk and two steals and RBIs apiece.

Trevor Burg walked three times and picked up two steals and runs apiece for the Royals. Hill also accounted for two steals and runs apiece and Clatt walked twice, stole a base and picked up one run and RBI apiece.

Colo-NESCO 11, North Tama 9

CN 102 150 2 - 11 3 NA

NT 120 411 0 - 9 7 NA

CN: Kelly Gray, Brighton Clatt (4), Shawn Gilbert (6) and Kaleb Gray.

WP: Gilbert.

2B: Spencer Hansen.