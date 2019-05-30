MCCALLSBURG - The Colo-NESCO softball team saw a comeback attempt fall just short in an 8-7 loss to South Hardin in eight innings Friday at McCallsburg.

The Royals rallied from a 6-2 deficit to pull even at 7-7 after six innings. Colo-NESCO scored three times in the fifth inning and twice in the sixth.

Neither team could push a run across in the seventh, forcing an extra frame. Colo-NESCO was held scoreless in their half of the inning, and South Hardin put one run on the board to win the game.

The loss was the first of the season for the Royals, who fell to 2-1. Callie Kohlwes took the loss in relief, giving up two runs — one earned — on seven walks with three strikeouts and no hits allowed in four innings.

Rylee Purvis was the starting Royal pitcher. She surrendered six runs — four earned — on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 3 ⅓ innings.

Purvis went 4-for-5 at the plate with a double and two runs, RBIs and steals apiece to lead Colo-NESCO offensively. Lauryn Hill finished 3-for-4 with a walk, two steals and three runs and Gracie Kettwig singled and drove home two runners.

Megan Carlson and Ayvarie Bappe each chipped in a single and an RBI and McKenzie Niemeyer singled, walked and scored for Colo-NESCO.

Faith Owens doubled, homered and drove in three runs for South Hardin. Shelby May struck out seven and walked six, going all eight innings as the winning Tiger pitcher.

South Hardin 8, Colo-NESCO 7 (8)

CN 200 032 00 - 7 11 NA

SH 311 110 01 - 8 7 NA

CN: Rylee Purvis, Callie Kohlwes (4) and Jenna Banks.

SH: Shelby May and Faith Owens.

WP: May.

LP: Kohlwes.

2B: CN - Purvis. SH - Owens.

HR: SH - Owens.

MCCALLSBURG - Colo-NESCO was patient at the plate and pitcher Callie Kohlwes was unhittable on the mound in a 12-0 Royal victory over GMG in three innings May 22 at McCallsburg.

Kohlwes fired a no-hitter in her first varsity start. She also struck out three batters and didn’t give up walk.

The Royal offense needed only six hits to quickly dispose of the Wolverines. Colo-NESCO drew nine walks as a team.

The Royals broke the game open with a six-run second inning. That put them up 9-0 and they added three more scores in the third to end the game on account of the 12-run rule that goes into effect after three innings.

Rylee Purvis, Faith Vincent and Ayvarie Bappe each picked up two hits for Colo-NESCO. Purvis doubled and tallied three runs and RBIs apiece, Vincent scored twice and Bappe doubled and drove in two runs.

McKenzie Niemeyer walked three times and also scored three runs and Claire Skinner picked up a pair of walks and runs apiece. Lauryn Hill walked twice, scored once and drove in a run and Gracie Kettwig earned one walk and run apiece.

Colo-NESCO 12, GMG 0 (3)

GMG 000 - 0 0 NA

CN 363 - 12 6 NA

CN: Callie Kohlwes and Jenna Banks.

WP: Kohlwes.

2B: Rylee Purvis, Ayvarie Bappe.

TRAER - A big fifth inning lifted Colo-NESCO to a 13-0 victory over North Tama in five innings to open the season May 20 at Traer.

The Royals scored four times in the second inning and added one run apiece over the next two frames to go up 6-0. In the fifth they exploded for seven runs to end the game early on account of the 10-run rule.

Ayvarie Bappe was 3-for-4 with a double, run and two RBIs; Rylee Purvis went 2-for-4 with a double, run, two steals and four RBIs and Faith Vincent finished 2-for-2 with a double, walk, steal and two runs and RBIs apiece for the Royals on offense. Lauryn Hill was 1-for-2 with three runs, three steals, two RBIs and a walk.

Purvis was the winning pitcher. She tossed a one-hitter with six strikeouts and four walks, going all five innings.

Colo-NESCO 13, North Tama 0 (5)

CN 041 17 - 13 8 NA

NT 000 00 - 0 1 NA

CN: Rylee Purvis and Jenna Banks.

WP: Purvis.

2B: Purvis, Bappe, Vincent.