Nevada junior Harold Dobernecker is the Nevada Journal Athlete of the Week. Dobernecker medaled at the Class 3A boys’ state golf meet held Thursday and Friday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge. Dobernecker placed sixth after shooting a 74 over 18 holes on Thursday. He had two nine-hole rounds of 37. Friday’s competition was cancelled due to unplayable conditions following heavy rain. Dobernecker’s efforts helped Nevada win its first-ever state team championship. The Cubs shot a 300 on Thursday to beat Spirit Lake by three strokes for the title.