ALLEMAN - Nevada wishes it could take back 33 seconds in its Class 1A substate final boys’ soccer game with North Polk Saturday in Alleman.

After controlling possession for much of the game, Nevada finally found a way to get on the board in the final 10 minutes of regulation to even the score. A great lob ball from Jacob Stufflebeam set up Ayden Rhodes to send one into the net for the Cubs at the 71:05 mark of the game.

But when play resumed following the tying goal, North Polk’s Christopher Martinez found himself dribbling behind the Nevada defense with a clear look at the goal. The former goalie fired off a shot that made it past Cub keeper Max Hoffman at the 71:38 mark.

Nevada never recovered, dropping a 2-1 decision to fall one victory shy of returning to state.

“That’s just an unlucky play,” Nevada head boys’ soccer coach Todd Sampson said. “Unlucky bounce, lucky bounce for them — whatever you want to call it — their kid makes a great play and puts one away.”

The Cubs fell behind 18 minutes into the game when North Polk’s Luke McCoy scored off a ball from Kenny Fitzgerald. Nevada had three good looks later in the half, but couldn’t convert.

Kody Kruschwitz had a shot on goal during the 23rd minute and a minute later he had a great cross to Jacob Sanders that was stopped by Comet keeper Alex Tiedens. Devin See gave Nevada another great cross with 11 minutes left in the half, but Tiedens stepped in front of a cutting Chase Lycke to make the save.

Midway through the second half, Taylor Maiefski had a shot go just a little high for Nevada. Five minutes later, Jose Buenrrostro hit a quick grounder that Tiedens had to make a slide stop on, and following the Martinez goal, Rhodes had a couple more good runs, but wasn’t able to convert.

“We fought hard the whole game,” Sampson said. “We played in their half for probably the majority of it and had lots of opportunities.”

Sampson was quick to credit Martinez for making the big play of the game.

“We had guys on him,” Sampson said. “He made a great run down the sideline. I think our player might have slipped there, but you have to give credit to make that run and finish one under pressure.”

Nevada completed the season ranked No. 13 with a 13-7 record. After posting a losing record in 2017, the Cubs have gone 25-15 with two regional finals and one state appearance over the past two seasons.

“I’m very happy with this group,” Sampson said. “These seniors have laid a great foundation for the program. I feel like we finally got Nevada soccer back to where a lot of people expect it to be.”

North Polk, ranked 10th in 1A, improved to 14-3 heading into the state tournament.

North Polk 2, Nevada 1

N 0 1 - 1

NP 1 1 - 2

Scoring

First half

NP - Luke McCoy (Kenny Fitzgerald), 18:00.

Second half

N - Ayden Rhodes (Jacob Stufflebeam), 71:05.

NP - Christopher Martinez, 71:38.

ALLEMAN - Superior efficiency helped Nevada coast past Creston in Class 1A substate semifinal play, 4-1, May 22 at Alleman.

The Cubs won handily despite being outshot. Nevada got off seven shots on goal to Creston’s 10.

Anthony Ellis scored twice and Jose Buenrrostro had one goal and two assists for Nevada. Devin See also netted a goal and Taylor Maiefski dished out an assist.

Max Hoffman made eight saves and Gage Maiefski one for Nevada at keeper. Briley Hayes scored Creston’s goal.