ANKENY - Nevada senior Emma Griffin punched her ticket to state in girls’ golf with a runner-up performance at the Class 3A sectional meet Monday at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.

Griffin shot an 80 over 18 holes to take medalist runner-up honors behind defending 3A state champion Britta Snyder of Gilbert. Griffin carded rounds of 42 and 38 to beat Creston’s Rylee Driskell by two strokes for second.

Snyder ended up shooting a 71 and Driskell an 82. Winterset’s Natalie Drake carded an 89, Carroll’s Josie Pettitt a 90 and Mallory Shultes a 92, Ballard’s Lauren Smith a 92 and Gilbert’s Alli Austin a 92 as the other state qualifiers from the meet.

Nevada shot a 380 as a team to finish seven short strokes of qualifying for state as a team. Gilbert easily won with a 358 and Carroll was the other qualifying team with a 373.

Kelby Rewerts and Ashlynn Sporrer weren’t far from an individual qualifying spot for the Cubs.

Rewerts shot a 94 with two rounds of 47. Sporrer carded rounds of 49 and 47 to score a 96.

Grace Cahill finished with a 110 after shooting nine-hole scores of 57 and 53. Caroline Ausman shot a 114 with rounds of 59 and 55 for the Cubs.

The 3A girls’ state meet takes place at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Gilbert 358, 2. Carroll 373, 3. Nevada 380, 4. Creston 398, 5. Ballard 421, 6. Winterset 422, 7. ADM 445, 8. Denison-Schleswig 450, 9. North Polk 472, 10. Webster City 48, 11. Perry 496, 12. Greene County 519.