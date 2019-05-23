NEVADA - The Nevada boys’ soccer team opened Class 1A substate play with a 3-1 victory over Kuemper Catholic Monday at Cub Stadium in Nevada.

Jose Buenrrostro had one goal and two assists, helping the Cubs advance to the semifinals with a 12-6 record. Taylor Maiefski and Devin See each added one goal and Ayden Rhodes dished out an assist.

As a team, Nevada totaled 19 shots. Cub keeper Max Hoffman only had to make two saves.

NEWTON - Nevada ended the regular season by winning a tough 4-3 battle with Newton Friday at Newton.

The Cubs compiled 18 shots to pick up their 11th win of the season. Anthony Ellis connected for two goals and Kody Kruschwitz and Devin See one apiece.

Jacob Sanders and Chase Lycke each picked up an assist for the Cubs. Gage Maiefski was busy at keeper, finishing with 14 saves.

Jordan Becker and Hunter Kennedy each had one goal and assist apiece for Newton. Jack Suttek added one goal for the Cardinals.