MEDIAPOLIS — Discipline.

The West Liberty High School boys soccer team had it. Holy Trinity simply lost it in the second half.

The 11th-ranked Comets kept the ball at their feet and away from the Crusaders, frustrating Holy Trinity enough to take it out of its game, allowing West Liberty to pull away for a 4-0 victory in a Class 1A substate semifinal match Wednesday at Mediapolis High School.

West Liberty (10-7) advances to the substate championship to face third-ranked Notre Dame-West Burlington (19-1) at noon Saturday at Notre Dame's Tackleson Field.

Holy Trinity ends the season with a 12-8 record.

West Liberty, which clung to a one-goal lead at halftime, got the Crusaders out of sorts and off their game in the second half.

"Especially in the second half. We made a couple adjustments at halftime. Being only 1-0, we let a lot of goals go away in the first half. Eventually we were able to capitalize on a couple there in the second half and things went our way," West Liberty coach Walton Ponce said.

"We just didn't want our season to end. They knew they were going to be physical and we just wanted to be physical back. We kind of took it a little too far in the second half with our physicality. There were some pretty blatant fouls in the second half," Holy Trinity coach Ryan Culbertson said.

West Liberty's best defense proved to be a ball-possession offense. As the Comets deftly dribbled and passed through and around the Crusaders, Holy Trinity's offensive chances were few and far between. The Crusaders had just five shots in the match.

"My biggest focus is to have the ball. When we have the ball, we defend less. I think that's probably one of the reasons why, but our back line was definitely solid defensively today," Ponce said. "That's our focus. Our focus is to play with the ball. We're not going to outrun anyone. We're going to be able to play around people with the ball at our feet. That was the objective and luckily we were able to do enough of it. Hopefully we can improve a little bit on Saturday. That is probably going to be a tougher match."

"We had a few chances. In the first half we had the wind at our back and we tried utilizing it. We really didn't utilize it well. In the second half we tried fighting through the wind and we got some shots, but they weren't on target," Culbertson said.

West Liberty got on the scoreboard in the eighth minute when Sebastian Mata headed the ball in the box to Ronald Guzman-Lopez, who beat goalkeeper Blake Crabtree for what proved to be the game-winning goal.

"They're a good passing team. What we struggled to get to was they would play a pass back toward their goalie. If their player had their back to our goal, they played it back. They played through the people facing the goal," Culbertson said.

The second half was chippy, with both teams using physical play. Two yellow cards were issued to each team, but the Crusaders seemed to lose their edge, and their focus.

"What we did late in the first half was we pressure everybody real tight. In the second half we got a little loose in our passing," Culbertson said.

West Liberty used its ball-possession to score three goals in the second half, the final two coming just five minutes apart.

"We have a handful of club players and that's what they are working on year round, as well. Nothing less here at the high school level. We want them to be able to have the ball at their feet because we don't have athleticism. We might have one or two athletes, but everyone else is soccer players. That's what we're depending on," Ponce said.

;HTC;WL

Shots;5;19

Saves;10;2

Fouls;17;17

Offsides;0;0

Free kicks;17;16

Corner kicks;1;5

Penalty kicks;0;1

Goal kicks;32;17

Yellow cards;2;2

Red cards;0;0

Holy Trinity;0;0;—;0

West Liberty;1;3;—;4

Scoring

WL — 32:38 first half, Ronald Guzman-Lopez from Sebastian Mata. WL — 26:03 second half, Johsiah Galvan from Carlos Atondo. WL — 16:12 second half, Guzman-Lopez unassisted. WL — 11:12 second half, Gabe Seele PK.

Records: Holy Trinity 12-8, West Liberty 10-7.