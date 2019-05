Nevada senior Joven Nelson is the Nevada Journal Athlete of the Week. Nelson won the Class 3A boys’ 400-meter hurdles race at the state coed track meet in Des Moines Friday. Nelson ran the ninth-fastest time in state history at 52.02 seconds to blow away his competition. Nelson also helped Nevada place third in the 4 X 200, fourth in the sprint medley and sixth in the 4 X 100 relays at state.