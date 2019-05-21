DES MOINES - The Ballard girls’ track team had one athlete reach the finals and two more place in the top 15 at the state coed track meet last Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Rachel Newell reached the finals of the Class 3A girls’ 100-meter dash. Ellie Twedt and Caitlin Maher also placed in the top 15 individually, and the Bomber girls’ distance medley team added a top-20 time.

“I am extremely proud of this year’s team,” Ballard head girls’ track coach Scott Barth said. “This group is kept our progress moving forward.

Newell ran her best time of the season in the 3A 100 prelims on Thursday to advance to the finals. She clocked in at :12.87 seconds to just nose out the :12.88 by Spencer’s Katelyn Nissen for the final qualifying spot in the finals.

Newell caught a tough break in the finals on Saturday. She was whistled for a false start and was disqualified.

“That is painful to see, but it doesn’t negate a stellar season for her,” Barth said. “Her split and open 100 meter times were the best we have seen at Ballard in over a decade. She is a solid runner and will be missed for her athletic ability and leadership.”

Davenport Assumption’s Karley King won the 3A title in the event after crossing the finish line in :12.42.

Maher ran in the 1,500 on Saturday. She gave the Bombers a 13th-place finish with a PR time of 5:01.45.

“She is really developing as a runner and gaining confidence with experience,” Barth said. “She does get nervous, but has learned to manage it and perform well in big events. Expect great things from her in cross country and next year in track.”

Glenwood’s Janette Schraft was the 3A girls’ state champion in the event with a 4:41.53 showing.

On Friday, Maher and Newell teamed up with Carley Wilson and Natalie Maher to run a 4:27.66 in the distance medley. They finished sixth in their heat and 19th overall.

“Our time on the day was two seconds off our season-best time from (the qualifying meet), but still a solid time,” Barth said. “Fortunately, we return our final three legs next season and they all have the potential to make even bigger gains next season. This event holds promise for us.”

Bishop Heelan took first in the event with a time of 4:04.86.

Twedt was the first Ballard girl to compete at state. She ran in Thursday’s 3A girls’ 3,000, placing 12th in sweltering heat with a time of 11:08.03.

“It’s definitely nerve-racking because we haven’t run in this kind of heat in a long time, and also the fact that it’s state and you know that everyone here is good,” Twedt said. “It was a great time for me to come out and challenge myself mentally as well as physically. I’m proud of how I handled the heat and the pressure.”

Schraft also won the 3,000, running a 10:35.49.

Class 3A individual girls’ results - Ballard

3,000-meter run - 12. Ellie Twedt, 11:08.03.

100-meter dash - 8. (prelims) Rachel Newell, :12.87.

Distance medley relay - 19. Ballard (Newell, Carley Wilson, Natalie Maher, Caitlin Maher), 4:27.66.

1,500-meter run - 13. C. Maher, 5:01.45.