IOWA CITY — May has been a cruel month for the Iowa baseball team.

Not really the whole month. Actually, as senior Chris Whelan described it, “the weirdest (two) weekends of my life.”

When the Hawkeyes started the month, they took two of three games from nationally-ranked Cal-Irvine at home. That put Iowa into almost every NCAA tournament mock bracket.

Then Iowa lost the last two games of a three-game series against Michigan State at home. Then the Hawkeyes got swept at Maryland.

They barely got into the Big Ten Tournament — they’re the eighth seed in the eight-team field.

What looked to be a month to build a nice postseason resumé now is all about just staying alive. Five consecutive losses — six in the last seven games — aren’t that devastating in March or April.

Do it in May, just when you started to get into the NCAA tournament radar, and well...

This week’s conference tournament — Iowa opens against top seed Indiana at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Omaha — is win-it-all-or-season’s-over for the Hawkeyes.

Weirdest weekends, indeed.

Still, the Hawkeyes had some defiance when they met with the media on Monday.

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” second baseman Mitchell Boe said. “We’re still, in my opinion, one of the best teams in the Big Ten. We’re looking at it as if we’re going to take it head-on.”

“It’s not like we’ve given up, or not playing with a lot of energy,” said pitcher Cole McDonald, who will be the starter against the Hoosiers. “It’s not executing when we need to in important parts of the game.

“We need to show up and get back to what we’ve been doing the whole entire season. Just because we haven’t played well the last two weeks doesn’t mean we’re a bad team.”

“Just kind of running into opponents at the wrong time,” Whelan said. “We ran into a really hot Michigan State team. We ran into a Maryland team that was more on fire than Michigan State was. It seemed like we couldn’t get them out.

“Just back-to-back weekends, we were facing guys who were on their games.”

Now the Hawkeyes must get back on their game, and stay until the end in Omaha. Two losses, and the month, and the season, are over.

Coach Rick Heller has been around college baseball long enough that directions can change as quickly as a spring wind. Going from losers to winners can turn around in one game.

“We’re obviously disappointed with how the last five games have went,” Heller said. “But, if you look at how they’ve went, it isn’t because of how we fought. Some things have gone wrong, especially on the mound, but there’s been a lot of fight in the last five games.

“It isn’t like there’s a total collapse. It’s a little blip on the radar. Unfortunately, it’s at the wrong time of year to have it. Every one of our guys is fired up for a new start, a clean slate. Try to run the table, that’s what we have to do to get into the (NCAA) tournament. It’s still right there in front of us. We have a chance.”

Iowa was 30-22 overall, 12-12 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes are going to the conference tournament for the sixth consecutive season.

“There are a lot of positives to this season,” Heller said, “and we’re not going to let the last five games ruin that.”

Heller pointed to those three games at Maryland over the weekend. The Hawkeyes scored four runs to tie the game in the ninth inning on Thursday, only to lose on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the inning. They tied Saturday’s game with a four-run eighth, only to surrender two runs in the bottom of the inning.

“We have to get back to our game — scoring runs, pitching to get outs,” Boe said. “We ran into some hot teams, that’s all. These past five games, we’ve fought well. The games didn’t fall our way. Get back to what we do, get back to playing, they’ll eventually fall our way.”

The Hawkeyes appeared loose on Monday. A new season, they all said. A clean slate.

“Everyone’s been positive. We’re still fighting,” McDonald said. “We can play with the best teams in the nation.”

They have a week in Omaha to prove that.

“I think it’s going to help us. It’s going to rally us,” Boe said. “Obviously, we don’t want to go home. You back us into a corner, we’re going to fight.

“And that’s what we’re going to come out to do.”