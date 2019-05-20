After besting Des Moines Lincoln in round one of the girls Class 2A Region Two tournament 5-0, the Waukee girls tennis team is back at it again today.

The Warriors will take to Johnston this morning beginning at 9 a.m. to take on Ankeny Centennial. Waukee comes off a strong regular season finish where they bested five out of their final seven contests which included five shutout victories and five victories where they allowed just two match points or less. Including the postseason round one match-up, the Warriors have dished out 85 total team match points while having suffered just 38 all season long.

They will take on an Ankeny Centennial team on a 3-1 run to round out they’re regular season. They’ve posted three shutout wins on the season.

It’s a battle that seems like it was in the makings for Waukee who looks to tack on one more win against Centennial, a team that owns a 3-1 record over the Warriors over the past four seasons.

“Centennial is a really good team, well coached and well played each season,” said Warrior head coach Chad Jilek. “We need to stay within ourselves and make sure to not overrun the ball because we know they will stay grounded.”

The Warriors will battle Ankeny Centennial beginning at 9 a.m. and should they become victorious, they would then take on the winner of Lewis Central and fifth-ranked Johnston.