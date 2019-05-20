DES MOINES - Colo-NESCO’s Lauryn Hill entered the state coed track meet aiming for a state title in the Class 1A girls’ high jump after placing second last year and third as a freshman.

She was on a roll heading toward state, having placed seventh at the Drake Relays and eclipsed her own school record on two separate occasions.

But she started having issues with her ankle around the Iowa Star Conference meet after the Drake Relays.

“It was frustrating,” Hill said.

Hill still wasn’t at top form at state on Friday. She got 5-2, but not 5-4 and had to settle for another third-place finish at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

“Not quite what I was hoping for,” Hill said. “But with high jump, you never know. You could have a good day or a bad day.”

It still doesn’t take away from the fantastic junior season she produced.

“Drake and state are always great experiences,” Hill said.

She especially proud of setting the school record at 5-6 after having just jumped 5-5 in her previous meet.

“I know our A.D. (Travis Owens) kind of gives me some crap about it and they always make jokes at me just for fun,” Hill said of her ownership of the school girls’ high jump marks. “It’s really exciting with all the support I get.”

Central Decatur’s Emma Atwood won the 1A girls’ high jump after clearing 5-4 in the fewest attempts. Montezuma’s Shelby Conger also cleared 5-4 to place second.

The Colo-NESCO boys also earned a medal in 1A.

For the second year in a row, the Royal shuttle hurdle team took sixth in 1A.

Jack McKinney, Luke Hill, Kelly Gray and Devin Reed ran a time of one minute, 2.81 seconds during Thursday’s prelims. On Saturday, their time wasn’t as fast at 1:04.53, but they managed to move up a spot in the final standings to match last year’s effort.

“Last year we had high expectations and this year we just kept going with it,” Gray said. “We got here and got a medal again.”

Gray and Reed were the two veterans on the team with state experience from a year ago. After a little time to adjust, McKinney and Hill hit their stride to make the Royals a formidable unit again despite losing two talented runners in Matthew Hill and Philip Bower off last year’s team.

“I don’t think at the beginning of the season if you told me I’d be running at state I’d believed you,” Luke Hill said. “Coach (Tony) Stalzer coached us on the steps and it just came together at the end.”

Central Decatur edged BCLUW, 1:00.39 to 1:00.89, for the 1A boys’ shuttle hurdle title.

Reed and McKinney also competed individually.

Reed ran the 110 high hurdles. He ran a time of :15.54 to place fifth in his heat and 12th overall to fall a little shy of advancing to the finals.

BCLUW’s Jack Graber won the 1A boys’ 110 highs in :14.80.

McKinney jumped in the boys’ high jump. He cleared 5-7 and tied for 23rd place.

North Union’s Elliott Hagebock won the 1A boys’ high jump with a jump of 6-6.

Hill ended up getting the Royal girls six points to put them in 38th place in the final 1A standings and the Royal boys finished in 50th place with three points. Alburnett and Kee tied for the 1A girls’ team championship with 36 points apiece and George-Little Rock won the boys’ title with 52 points.

Class 1A individual results - Colo-NESCO

Girls

High jump - 3. Lauryn Hill, 5-2.

Boys

High jump - 23. Jack McKinney, 5-7.

Shuttle hurdle relay - 6. Colo-NESCO (McKinney, Luke Hill, Kelly Gray, Devin Reed), 1:04.53.

110-meter high hurdles - 12. Reed, :15.54.