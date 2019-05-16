NEVADA - The Nevada boys’ soccer team bounced back strong from a weekend loss at Gilbert with a 5-3 home victory over Bondurant-Farrar Monday at Cub Stadium in Nevada.

The Cubs got off 18 shots and Max Hoffman made 11 saves at keeper. The victory put Nevada at 10-6 on the season.

Kody Kruschwitz came up big offensively for Nevada. Kruschwitz produced a hat-trick with three goals.

Taylor Maiefski and Devin See each added one goal and assist apiece. Jose Buenrrostro dished out two assists.

GILBERT - Nevada didn’t have answers on either side of the field against Gilbert in a 5-0 loss to a powerful Tiger squad Saturday at Gilbert.

Nevada only got off three shots and gave up 21, falling to 9-6 on the season.

Josie Buenrrostro, Ayden Rhodes and Chase Lycke each fired one shot for Nevada. Gage Maiefski made four saves at keeper for the Cubs in a losing effort.

Jack Dresser scored two goals and added one assist to help Gilbert go to 14-2. Carter Weary, Jack Gustafson and Luke Haverdink each scored once for the Tigers.

NEVADA - An explosive stretch late in the second half lifted Nevada to a 5-3 victory over Greene County May 7 at Cub Stadium in Nevada.

The Cubs scored three goals in just over eight minutes late in the second half. That broke a 2-2 tie and gave Nevada the cushion it needed to coast to victory.

Junior Gutierrez netted a goal just over two minutes into the second half to put Greene County up 2-1. Nevada scored its goal less than two minutes into the game when Ayden Rhodes found the net, but the Cubs went flat offensively the rest of the half.

“We just weren’t moving the ball as well usually do and we weren’t talking as much,” Nevada senior Jacob Sanders said. “Once we fixed those things, we played a lot better and put them away.”

Jose Buenrrostro quickly answered the Gutierrez goal with a score off Greene County keeper John Goble’s hands five minutes into the second half. The two teams went back and forth possessing the ball for awhile and then Nevada got on its hot streak.

Sanders set up Buenrrostro with the eventual winning goal at the 63:36 mark of the game. He got the ball on the left side and maneuvered it to set up the sophomore forward with a great look.

“I knew that if we just take it to the end line and slide it back he’ll score it,” Sanders said. “We practice that a lot and it worked out.”

Buenrrostro finished the play to put his team on top.

“It was a great feeling,” Buenrrostro said. “It was a great pass by Sanders and we got it in.”

Buenrrostro scored his third goal of the game on a great 15-yard kick into the far corner of the net five minutes later. Anthony Ellis capped Nevada’s big scoring binge with a goal off an assist by Chase Lycke with just over eight minutes left in regulation.

Nevada improved to 9-5 with the victory. The Cubs needed the boost after losing two of their three games at the Nevada Invitational Saturday, with all three games decided by one goal.

“We beat a really good team tonight and our next three games are against ranked teams,” Sanders said. “We know that we can beat them; we’ve just got to play together.”

The Cubs are at Gilbert on Friday, then they host Bondurant-Farrar next Monday and travel to Newton a week from Friday.

Greene County fell to 8-5 with the loss. Gutierrez scored two goals and Luis Velazco put one in the net for the Rams.

Nevada 5, Greene County 3

GC 1 2 - 3

N 1 4 - 5

Scoring

First half

N - Ayden Rhodes, 1:55.

GC - Luis Velazco, 13:32.

Second half

GC - Junior Gutierrez, 42:11.

N - Jose Buenrrostro, 45:00.

N - Buenrrostro, 63:36.

N - Buenrrostro, 68:22.

N - Anthony Ellis, 71:47.

GC - Gutierrez, 74:55.