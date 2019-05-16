AMES - The Nevada golf teams were impressive in claiming team championships at the Gilbert quadrangular coed golf meet May 7 at the Ames Golf and Country Club.

The Nevada boys were dominant, shooting a 145 over nine holes to beat Gilbert by a whopping 26 strokes for first. The Cub girls carded a 197 to edge Gilbert by six strokes for the team title.

Nevada produced the top five individual scores in the boys’ meet.

Kyle Linder was medalist with a 35 and Tyler Sansgaard medalist runner-up with a 36. Dylan Sporrer placed third and Harold Dobernecker fourth after each carded a 37 and Caden Jones shot a 38.

James Carsrud also turned in a solid round for the Cub boys with a 42.

The Nevada girls were led by Emma Griffin’s medalist runner-up performance of 44. Gilbert’s Ali Austin won medalist with a 43.

Ashlynn Sporrer shot a 47 for the Cubs to place third overall. Kelby Rewerts and Caroline Ausman tied for the team’s final counted score after each scored a 53.

Grace Cahill shot a 57 and Grace Heiden a 68 as the other competitors for the Nevada girls.

Girls’ team scores (nine holes): 1. Nevada 197, 2. Gilbert 203, 3. North Polk 211, 4. Perry 239.

Nevada (197) - Emma Griffin 44, Kelby Rewerts 53, Ashlynn Sporrer 47, Caroline Ausman 53, Grace Cahill 57, Grace Heiden 68.

Boys’ team scores (nine holes): 1. Nevada 145, 2. Gilbert 171, 3. North Polk 172.

Nevada (145) - Tyler Sansgaard 36, Dylan Sporrer 37, Caden Jones 38, Kyle Linder 35, James Carsrud 42, Harold Dobernecker 37.