NEVADA - The Nevada girls’ track team won three events and added four silver medals at the Nevada Invitational girls’ track meet May 6 at Cub Stadium in Nevada.

Elie Tuhn and Eliana Hornbuckle went first and second in the 3,000-meter run, and Hannah Thomsen won the open 200 for the Cub girls. Nevada finished with 135.5 points, coming 9.5 points behind Boone’s winning score and 31.5 points ahead of Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center’s third-place performance in the eight-team field.

Tuhn completed the 3,000 in 11 minutes, 48.06 seconds and Hornbuckle ran a 12:13.65. Thomsen finished the 200 in :27.40 to beat the :28.25 by Boone’s Polina Trouch for first.

Caitlyn Sharp placed third in the 200 for Nevada with a :28.38 showing.

The Cub 4 X 100 team of Thomsen, Sharp, Samara Sharp and Emily Plate was victorious with a time of :52.62. Nevada easily beat Boone’s runner-up time of :53.81.

The Sharp sisters, Thomsen and Plate also won silver in the sprint medley with a 1:57.56 showing. The Cub team just missed first as Boone won in 1:57.23.

Gabby Sampson, Eleanor Elliott-Rude, Mady Farmer and Madison Davis placed second in the 4 X 800 after running an 11:17.56. ACGC won in 10:30.87.

Sampson earned an individual silver in the 800 after completing the race in 2:39.71. ACGC’s Kate Crawford won in 2:32.02.

Samara Sharp and Farmer teamed up with Taylor Conrad and Avery Mather to place third in the shuttle hurdle with a 1:15.67 showing. Mather also took third in the 400 hurdles after crossing the finish line in 1:15.26.

Tuhn won bronze in the 1,500 with a 5:36.67 time. Addi Vorm placed third in the discus with a throw of 97 feet, one inch.

Final team scores: 1. Boone 145 points, 2. Nevada 135.5, 3. ACGC 104, 4. West Marshall 91, 5. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 88, 6. BCLUW 77, 7. Saydel 34, 8. Bondurant-Farrar 31.5.