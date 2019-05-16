ANKENY - The Nevada girls’ golf team came up short against Grinnell in an 18-hole dual meet at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.

Nevada shot a 402 and Grinnell finished with a 376. Emma Griffin was medalist runner-up for Nevada with a 93, turning in nine-hole scores of 47 and 46.

Ashlynn Sporrer carded a 98, Kelby Rewerts a 105 and Caroline Ausman a 106 to round out Nevada’s scoring. Grace Cahill finished with a 110 as the other Cub varsity golfer competing at the meet.

Grinnell’s Bella Amador-Larson was the medalist with an 85.

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Grinnell 376, 2. Nevada 402

Nevada (402) - Emma Griffin 47-46-93, Kelby Rewerts 53-52-105, Ashlynn Sporrer 46-52-98, Caroline Ausman 56-50-106, Grace Cahill 53-57-110.

TAMA - Nevada tied for third out of seven teams at the South Tama Invitational Saturday at the Toledo Country Club.

Nevada shot a 388 over 18 holes, tying Vinton-Shellsburg in the team standings. Grinnell easily won the meet with a 339 and Pella was second with a 383.

Emma Griffin and Ashlynn Sporrer each scored an 89 individually to pace Nevada. Kelby Rewerts shot a 97, Caroline Ausman a 113 and Grace Cahill a 119.

Grinnell’s Bella Amador-Larson and Madison Elliott tied for the top individual score after each shot a 78.

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Grinnell 339, 2. Pella 383, 3. (tie) Nevada and Vinton-Shellsburg 388, 5. (tie) Independence and South Tama 408, 7. Benton 415.

Nevada (388) - Emma Griffin 89, Kelby Rewerts 97, Ashlynn Sporrer 89, Caroline Ausman 113, Grace Cahill 119.

AMES - Nevada produced the individual champion and took third out of five teams at the Gilbert Invitational girls’ golf meet Monday at the Ames Golf and Country Club.

The Cubs shot a 194 over nine holes to finish two strokes behind Roland-Story for second. Gilbert won with a 188.

Emma Griffin won medalist for Nevada. Griffin carded a 40 to beat Gilbert’s Monique Nespor by one stroke and the Tigers’ Alli Austin by two strokes for the individual title.

Ashlynn Sporrer scored a 50, Kelby Rewerts a 51 and Bianca Sponseller a 53 as the other Cubs to turn in counted scores. Caroline Ausman and Grace Cahill also competed, carding a 59 and 60 respectively.

Final team scores (nine holes): 1. Gilbert 188, 2. Roland-Story 192, 3. Nevada 194, 4. South Hamilton 203, 5. Woodard-Granger 226.

Nevada (194) - Emma Griffin 40, Kelby Rewerts 51, Ashlynn Sporrer 50, Caroline Ausman 59, Grace Cahill 60, Bianca Sponseller 53.