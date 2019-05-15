AMES - The Nevada boys’ golf team took a huge first step toward reaching state with a stunning performance at the Class 3A sectional meet at the Ames Golf and Country Club Friday.

Nevada shot an amazing 293 over 18 holes. The Cubs shot under 300 over 18 holes for the third time on the season, and shaved seven strokes off their score on the same course a week earlier when they finished right at 300.

The Cubs won the meet by a decisive 32 strokes over Dallas Center-Grimes. Gilbert was third out of eight teams with a score of 329.

Harold Dobernecker stepped up with a tremendous individual outing to win medalist for the first time this season for Nevada. Dobernecker shot a one-under par 70 with four birdies.

“So proud of Harry (Harold),” Nevada head boys’ golf coach Ryan Brown said. “He works so hard, with such discipline and passion for the game.”

Tyler Sansgaard was medalist runner-up for Nevada after scoring right at par with a 71. Sansgaard also recorded four birdies.

Kyle Linder came in fifth overall with a 75. He shot nine-hole rounds of 37 and 38.

Dylan Sporrer and James Carsrud both finished with a 77 for the Cubs. Sporrer had nine-hole scores of 38 and 39 and Carsrud 37 and 40.

Caden Jones also competed for the Cubs. He shot a 41 out and a 40 in to score an 81.

Boone’s Dylan Bangs and DCC’s Derek Shanno took third and fourth individually after they each shot a 75, and Gilbert’s Spencer Clatt also qualified individually for districts after carding a 77.

With the sectional victory, Nevada qualified for the 3A district meet in Spencer.

“We got a practice round in at Spencer Golf on Saturday,” Brown said. “It is essential to get on those tracks, see the course, put several different balls in play working different clubs and shooting yardages. This is how we put together a scouting report — a game plan for each hole. It helps us think well. The better we think, the better we manage the course, the better we play.”

That meet takes place today at the Spencer Golf and Country Club, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Nevada 293, 2. DCG 325, 3. Gilbert 329, 4. Boone 335, 5. Ballard 367, 6. Iowa Falls-Alden 374, 7. Hampton-Dumont 438, 8. Perry 493.

Nevada (293) - Tyler Sansgaard 37-34-71, Dylan Sporrer 38-39-77, Kyle Linder 37-38-75, Caden Jones 41-40-81, Harold Dobernecker 34-36-70, James Carsrud 37-40-77.