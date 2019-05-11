Taven Harris, Mark Smith and two Grayhound relay teams earned Burlington High School berths in next weekend's state boys track and field meet with top two finishes in Friday's Class 4A district meet at Eldridge.

Angel Baylark will represent Burlington in the state girls meet.

Harris won the district long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 9 3/4 inches, beating runner-up Malik Westerfield of Davenport West by 3 1/2 inches. Smith, a sophomore, finished second in the 100-meter dash in 11.08 seconds. Bettendorf's Darien Porter won the event in 10.68.

The Burlington 4x100 relay team of Larry Taylor, Harris, Carlton Martinez-Hale and Smith advance with a second place finish in 43.83 seconds. Bettendorf won in 43.36. The Grayhounds also finished second in the 4x200 with the same four sprinters. They were clocked at 1:30.90, just 0.15 behind winner Bettendorf.

In the girls meet, Baylark won the long jump, leaping 18 feet, 2 3/4 inches. Runner-up Carli Spelhaug of Pleasant Valley was over five inches back.

Bettendorf won the boys team title with 204 points and Pleasant Valley was second at 142. Burlington finished eighth with 46 points.

Pleasant Valley won the girls championship with 208 points to runner-up Bettendorf's 167. Burlington was seventh with 46 points.

INDIANS 3RD AT TIPTON: Wapello's boys qualified for the state meet in two events and finished third in the team standings of the Class 2A district meet at Tipton.

Camanche won with 123 points. Tipton was second at 106 and Wapello came in third with 95 points, tying with Northeast Goose Lake. Louisa-Muscatine was sixth with 62 points and Columbus was 12th with eight.

Wapello's TJ Dirth advances with a victory in the discus with a throw of 162 feet, 4 inches. Wapello's Caden Thomas advances with a second place finish in the 400-meter dash, clocked at 51.63 seconds.

Louisa-Muscatine's boys also advance in two events. Chase Kruse won the 400-meter low hurdles in 56.38 seconds. The Falcon 4x100 relay team of Kruse, Kaden Schneider, Karson Cantrell and Brock Jeambey took second in 45.55.

In the girls meet, Louisa-Muscatine advances in three events and Wapello advances in two.

Louisa-Muscatine's Kylee Sanders finished second in long jump at 16 feet, 3 inches. The Falcons took second in two relays. Kylee Sanders, McKenna Hohenadel, Raegen Downing and Hailey Sanders finished second in the 4x400 in 4:15.45. The distance medley team of Downing, Hohenadel, Kylee Sanders and Hailey Sanders was second in 4:29.92.

Wapello's 4x200 team of Serah Shafer, Gracie Gustison, Holly Massner and Lindsey Massner won that event in 1:49.70. The Arrows' Samantha McConahay advances with a second place finish in shot put with a toss of 37-8 1/4.

Northeast Goose Lake won the girls team title with 107 points. Louisa-Muscatine was seventh with 50, Wapello tied with Durant for eighth with 44 points and Columbus was 12th with five points.

SNOWDEN, BROWN WIN TWICE: Winfield-Mount Union's Brandon Snowden and New London's Lexi Brown each won two events at the Class 1A district meet at Sigourney.

Event winners are automatic qualifiers for next weekend's state meet in Des Moines. The next 14 best times and distances for each event will be added to the field.

Snowden won the boys 100-meter dash in 11.28 seconds and the 200 in 22.66. The Winfield-Mount Union 4x200 relay team of Brody Barton, Dane Sweezer, Snowden and Juanito Piper won that event in 1:33.11.

Brown gets her shot at the state meet with district victories in the 1,500-meter run in 5:14.24 and the 3,000 in 11:09.65. Winfield-Mount Union's Anna Hudson advances with a victory in shot put, tossing it 36 feet, 8 1/2 inches.

Pekin won the boys team title with 112 points. Winfield-Mount Union was fourth at 66, New London eighth with 47 and WACO was ninth with 44.5. Pekin also won the girls championship with 126.5 points. New London was fifth at 58, Winfield-Mount Union ninth at 48 and WACO finished 11th with 29 points.