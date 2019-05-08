Levi Svoboda sat out the last two soccer seasons for Danville-New London, in part because he is suffering from chronic pain which has plagued him since fourth grade.

On Tuesday, Svoboda proved to be a chronic pain for the Burlington High School boys soccer team.

With Svoboda playing flawlessly in the net in place of injured goalkeeper Sawyer Foster and sophomore Bradyn Hall seeming to get to every ball in the box, the Bears snapped a five-match losing streak, pitching a 1-0 shutout against the Grayhounds at Bracewell Stadium.

With Foster out for the season with a knee injury, Svoboda has been a blessing in disguise for the Bears. And when its defense plays the way it did Tuesday, Danville-New London showed it can compete with anyone.

"I played a lot in the past. I took a couple years off. When Sawyer went out they came and asked me to play (goalkeeper) and I told them I would be happy to," said Svoboda, who had three saves, including a spectacular diving save in the waning minutes to preserve the shutout. "I was going out for soccer. I was dealing with some issues of my own. I've had chronic pain since fourth grade. Doing both track and soccer has been tough. They said playing goalie would fit my needs a lot more with a lot less running. I thought it was a perfect fit, a perfect opportunity. It's a bummer Sawyer got hurt, but everything seemed to fit."

"I thought we played good tonight as a team. We didn't let too many through balls go through like in recent games. We just played good as a whole defensive unit, I think," Hall said. "It was awesome to win. We haven't gotten a win in six games. We were hoping for a shutout sometime this year and we finally got one."

Danville-New London (5-7) got on the scoreboard early when Roberto Carillo's corner kick squirted through the fingers of BHS goalkeeper Trevor McCannon and Tristan Miller was there to knock in the rebound into an open net.

That proved to be the only goal of the match.

"We've scored early in the first couple minutes all year. Our problem has been maintaining it. This was a great shutout win. We've been on the losing end of the last five. The last three have been one-goal games, two of those in overtime. It was great to come out ahead again and get back in the win column," Danville-New London coach Ted Kuechman said.

"Slippery, wet conditions. It makes it hard. It's no excuse. We did not play our best game in the first half. We did not look good for large chunks of it. We still controlled the ball very well. But we didn't capitalize on our possession. It's frustrating all the way around. I've got a lot of very frustrated guys in the locker room. I have to find a way to finish and stop the mental errors," BHS coach Tim Miller said.

BHS (2-8) had numerous scoring chances, but were thwarted several times by Hall and teammate Carson Lambert on the Bears' back line.

"I feel like me and Carson work good together as a team. We played good back there, that's for sure," Hall said. "We worked a lot on defense this week. We've struggled lately defensively. We worked on it a lot in practice this week, just staying after it on defense."

BHS put relentless pressure on the Bears in the final 10 minutes, only to have Hall make three stellar plays in the box and Svoboda come up with a scintillating diving save off a shot by Harrison Murray off a pass from Zach Johnson.

"On crosses, that has been my weak point all season. I've been working on positioning. We've been working a lot on crosses. When they crossed it in I started moving toward the middle of the goal and they kicked it right back out to the side. I just dove and I hit it. They hit it again and I got it on the ground. That was a big relief," Svoboda said. "I love playing goalie."

"Brady plays hard every night. I think he's one of the best defenders in the conference. He saves us periodically. He's a high energy guy. He wants to run. He hustles and he's naturally instinctive. He's a great guy to have back there anchoring the defense," Kuechman said. "I thought our guys hustled. With a short bench, I was worried about sustaining it. I was hoping we could drop back, but we got some great runs out of the guys up front. We put a lot of pressure on them when we needed to and I thought we did a great job getting back defensively."

BHS had one final chance to knot the match and force overtime, but Brian Velazquez's shot with 35 seconds left missed the upper right corner by inches.

"We had our chances. We just couldn't capitalize. We just aren't getting those breaks. We have every bit of talent to win the rest of our games. We've got to stop making the mental errors and we've got to find a way to capitalize," Miller said.

;D-NL;BHS

Shots;7;12

Saves;3;2

Fouls;6;3

Offsides;3;6

Free kicks;9;9

Corner kicks;6;6

Penalty kicks;0;0

Goal kicks;26;15

Yellow cards;0;0

Red cards;0;0

Danville-NL;1;0;—;1

Burlington;0;0;—;0

Scoring

D-NL — 3:54 first half, Tristan Miller from Roberto Carillo.

Records: Danville-New London 5-7, Burlington 2-8.