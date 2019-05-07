TAMA - The Collins-Maxwell girls earned a conference team championship and the Spartan boys picked up one silver medal at the Iowa Star Conference coed track meet May 2 at Meskwaki High School in Tama.

The Spartan girls won four events and also placed second four times, scoring 136.5 points to decimate the rest of the large-13 team field. Dunkerton was their nearest competition with 96 points.

“We are very excited to win the first ever track conference championship for the Spartan girls’ track team!!” Collins-Maxwell head girls’ track coach Jerry Meinerts said. “This was just a picture-perfect meet for us. The girls competed very well and were impressive in the win tonight.”

Alexis Houge won both the 200 and 400-meter dash races and she also helped Collins-Maxwell claim gold in the 4 X 100 relay.

Houge clocked in at 27.30 seconds in the 200 and 1:03.01 in the 400. Fellow Spartan Trinity Stover won silver in the 400 with a 1:04.69 showing and Houge beat the :27.59 by Don Bosco’s Ashley Grapp in the 200.

Collins-Maxwell’s Jane’e Jones took third in the 200 with a time of :27.89.

Stover, Avery Fricke and Jones joined up with Houge to win the 4 X 100 in :52.37. The Spartans edged Tripoli’s :52.94 for first.

Gracie Cheville gave Collins-Maxwell a gold medal in the long jump. She jumped 15 feet, 2.5 inches to outdistance the 14-11 by Dunkerton’s Julia Rindels for first.

Houge and Jones were second and third in the 100 with respective times of :13.18 and :13.34. Grapp won in :13.07.

Jones, Cheville, Josie Wierson and Emma Kahler placed second in the 4 X 200 for Collins-Maxwell with a 1:54.58 showing. Tripoli dominated the race with a time of 1:50.63.

Cheville, Wierson and Fricke teamed with Shasta Moody to earn silver in the shuttle hurdle after running a 1:12.24. Janesville placed first in the event with a time of 1:11.88.

Collins-Maxwell’s 4 X 400 team of Cheville, Kahler, Wierson and Stover won bronze with a 4:34.57 effort. North Tama ran a 4:29.06 to get the win and Janesville was second in 4:29.34.

Fricke and Moody both placed third in an individual hurdle event.

Fricke finished the 400 hurdles in 1:13.59 to come in behind Riceville’s Julia Klaes (1:10.55) and Janesville’s Naomi Hovenga (1:12.35). Moody ran the 100 hurdles in :17.70 to only trail Tripoli’s Olivia Miller (:16.65) and Hovenga (:17.68).

Fricke also came in fifth in the 100 hurdles with a time of :17.87.

Leah Davis was fourth in the high jump with a jump of 4-4 and the Spartan 4 X 800 team of Kenzi Wierson, Karley Ruiz-Genovese, Janelle Newton and Carrie Baldwin also took fourth with a time of 11:51.04.

Mikayla Houge and Olivia Pasquariello went fifth and sixth in the 3,000 for the Spartans with respective times of 12:40.73 and 13:51.38. Mikayla Houge also took sixth in the 800 after running a 2:45.17 and the Spartan sprint medley team of Moody, Kenzi Wierson, Josie Wierson and Kahler placed sixth in 2:04.85.

The Collins-Maxwell boys scored 35 points to place ninth. Don Bosco edged Dunkerton — 107.5 points to 104 — to earn the boys’ team championship.

Brett Livesay was runner-up in the 110 high hurdles for the Spartan boys with a time of :15.66. Tripoli’s Alex Nation just beat out Livesay for the gold with a :15.61 showing.

A.J. Smith took fourth in the open 400 and fifth in the 200 for Collins-Maxwell. Smith ran a :54.17 in the 400 and a :24.44 in the 200.

GMG’s Ethan Karsjen won the 400 in :51.84 and Don Bosco’s Kendall Becker the 200 in :23.04.

Kyle Vanderwal placed fifth in the 800 and seventh in the 3,200 with respective times of 2:13.62 and 11:12.58. Baxter’s Logan Berg won both races with respective times of 2:06.09 and 10:26.05.

The Collins-Maxwell boys took fifth in both the shuttle hurdle and sprint medley relays.

Kayden McKinney, Doug Maxwell, Wes Kahler and Livesay ran the shuttle hurdle in 1:11.83. Livesay and Smith joined up with Caleb Fullerton and Clayton Leslie to run a 1:41.46 in the sprint medley.

The Spartans finished sixth in the 4 X 800. Mason Markley, Josh Sievert, Daniel Klein and Jacob Pierick clocked in at 9:44.85.

Final team scores

Girls: 1. Collins-Maxwell 136.5 points, 2. Dunkerton 96, 3. Clarksville 94, 4. Janesville 71, 5. Tripoli 64, 6. Riceville 56, 7. North Tama 53.5, 8. Baxter 49, 9. Don Bosco 32, 10. Colo-NESCO 22, 11. Valley Lutheran 21, 12. GMG 20, 13. Meskwaki 13.

Boys: 1. Don Bosco 107.5, 2. Dunkerton 104, 3. Baxter 85.5, 4. North Tama 83, 5. Clarksville 69.5, 6. Colo-NESCO 67, 7. GMG 59.5, 8. Tripoli 57, 9. Collins-Maxwell 35, 10. Valley Lutheran 24, 11. Janesville 23, 12. Meskwaki 17, 13. Riceville 9.