NEVADA - The Nevada boys’ soccer team placed sixth with a 1-2 record at the Nevada Invitational Saturday at Cub Stadium in Nevada.

The Cubs participated in three close games during the tournament. They defeated Kuemper Catholic by a 2-1 score, suffered a 1-0 loss to Des Moines Hoover and 2-1 setback to Gilbert, going to 8-5 on the season.

Jose Buenrrostro and Anthony Ellis both scored a goal in Nevada’s win over Kuemper Catholic. Kody Kruschwitz, Jacob Sanders and Devin See each ended up with an assist and Max Hoffman made three saves at keeper.

In the loss to Hoover, the Cubs were limited to three shots — two by See and one by Kruschwitz. Gage Maiefski had 14 saves at keeper.

Der Htoo scored off an assist by Lal Ro Puia for Hoover’s lone goal.

Nevada fired off eight shots in the loss to Gilbert. Chase Lycke netted the Cub goal off an assist from Buenrrostro.

Maiefski made six saves at keeper against Gilbert.

Marshalltown won the Nevada Invitational for the second year in a row. The Bobcats defeated Hoover, 2-0, in the title game.

NEVADA - Nevada coasted to a 6-1 victory over Iowa Falls-Alden May 2 at the SCORE Athletic Complex in Nevada.

Anthony Ellis and Jose Buenrrostro turned in big offensive games to lead Nevada to victory. Ellis put up a hat-trick with three goals and Buenrrostro delivered two goals and one assist.

Taylor Maiefski added one goal and Devin See handed out three assists. Ayden Rhodes, Jacob Stufflebeam and Brayden Bottorf each had an assist for the Cubs.

Max Hoffman made nine saves and Gage Maiefski three for Nevada at keeper.

NEVADA - Kody Kruschwitz was called on in crunch time and he delivered in a big way for Nevada against Adel-Desoto-Minburn April 29.

The teams were heading into a shootout when Nevada head coach Todd Sampson decided to move Kruschwitz from midfield to keeper. It turned out to be a great call as Kruschwitz made two clutch saves to help the Cubs prevail, 4-3, at Cub Stadium.

“We’ve been practicing PKs in practice a little bit, and right before we went out they said, ‘Kody, you’re playing keeper,”’ Kruschwitz said. “I was so nervous because my coach just told me to basically guess and that’s what I did and it worked.”

On ADM’s first attempt, Justin Annear kicked it to the left side and Kruschwitz made the correct guess, diving to the left side to knock the ball away. The Tigers’ Brad Freiermuth was then high on the next attempt to put Nevada in firm control.

“I think they were like ‘wow, they changed their goalie,’ and then the first one I saved and I think I rattled them a little bit,” Kruschwitz said. “They were pretty surprised because I was just a random keeper that came in.”

Jose Buenrrostro and Anthony Ellis converted the first two Cub penalty kicks in the shootout. On ADM’s third attempt, Maddox Artzer made the Tiger’ only goal of the shootout, but Nevada kept its big cushion when Henry Nelson nailed one into the right side.

Wade Forret was the fourth ADM player to take a penalty kick. He fired a rocket shot, but it was right at Kruschwitz, who punched the ball away for the clinching save and then was quickly mobbed by his teammates.

“I saw the kid (Forret) was a little nervous because he looked like he was looking back and forth to see where he was kicking,” Kruschwitz said. “So I just guessed that he was going to go right and he went right. It was pretty awesome.”

Nevada came back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game by the end of regulation.

The Cubs were down 2-0 at the half, but Devin See got them on the board five minutes into the second half. Annear quickly answered with a score for ADM, but then Buenrrostro scored twice in under four minutes to even the game.

Buenrrostro’s first goal came when he broke down the defense near the goal on the left side at the 52:36 mark of the game. His second came off a penalty kick after the Tigers knocked him down near the penalty box.

“Those two goals were really important for the team,” Buenrrostro said. “It was overall an amazing feeling coming back.”

The victory put Nevada at 6-3 overall. It was the Cubs fifth win in six games.

ADM dropped to 8-4. Forret and Joshua Pike each scored once for the Tigers in the first half.

Nevada 4, ADM 3 (Shootout)

ADM 2 1 0 0 0 - 3

N 0 3 0 0 1 - 4

Scoring

First half

ADM - Joshua Pike, 8:28.

ADM - Wade Forret, 28:19.

Second half

N - Devin See, 45:00.

ADM - Justin Annear, 49:11.

N - Jose Buenrrostro, 52:36.

N - Buenrrostro (PK), 56:02.

Shootout

N - Buenrrostro.

N - Anthony Ellis.

ADM - Maddox Artzer.

N - Henry Nelson.