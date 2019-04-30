MARSHALLTOWN - The Nevada girls’ golf team turned in a strong sixth-place showing at the Linda Bloom Invitational held April 25 at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown.

Nevada shot a 388 over 18 holes to beat Marshalltown by one stroke and come in six strokes behind Ankeny Centennial’s fifth-place score. Waukee dominated the 15-team tournament with a 329 and Grinnell was second with a 367.

“This tournament had a great field of 15 teams and was a really good test for our team,” Nevada head girls’ golf coach Mike Lawler said. “We played quite well in adverse conditions. I think we have the team trending in the right direction as we get closer to the significant meets in May.”

Emma Griffin paced her team with an 87. Griffin finished just one stroke shy of medaling, placing 11th by shooting a 42 out and 45 in with three pars and 11 bogeys.

Ashlyn Sporrer shot par twice and bogied nine times, placing 24th with a 95. She had nine-hole rounds of 47 and 48.

Kelby Rewerts scored a 102 with nine-hole rounds of 52 and 50. She had nine bogies.

Claire Ausman turned in the final counted Cub score with a 104. Ausman had rounds of 55 and 49 with eight pars.

Grace Cahill also carded a 104 for Nevada with rounds of 53 and 51. Bianca Sponseller shot a 116 with nine-hole scores of 60 and 56.

Newton’s Rylee Heryford was medalist and Waukee’s Brooke Boardman medalist runner-up. They both shot a 77.

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Waukee 329, 2. Grinnell 367, 3. Ames 369, 4. DCG 375, 5. Ankeny Centennial 382, 6. Nevada 388, 7. Marshalltown 389, 8. Mason City 394, 9. Newton 396, 10. Grundy Center 399, 11. (tie) Southeast Polk and Norwalk 401, 13. Ottumwa 419, 14. Des Moines Roosevelt 455, 15. Fort Dodge 457.

Nevada (388) - Emma Griffin 42-45-87, Ashlyn Sporrer 47-48-95, Kelby Rewerts 52-50-102, Caroline Ausman 55-49-104, Grace Cahill 53-51-104, Bianca Sponseller 60-56-116.

AMES - Nevada had three golfers shoot under 100 over 18 holes to place fourth as a team at the Turk Bowman Invitational April 22 at the Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames.

Nevada shot a 404 as a team to place three strokes ahead of Marshalltown for fourth out of 10 scored varsity teams. Waukee won with a 356, Ames was second with a 389 and Atlantic took third with a 390.

Emma Griffin and Kelby Rewerts each shot a 96 to place 12th and 13th respectively for Nevada. Griffin had two nine-hole rounds of 48 and Rewerts shot a 50 and a 46.

Ashlyn Sporrer finished 17th overall with a 99. Sporrer shot nine-hole scores of 47 and 52.

Caroline Ausman carded a 113 with rounds of 56 and 57 as the final golfer to score for Nevada. Grace Cahill finished with a 123 for the Cubs with nine-hole scores of 59 and 64.

Marshalltown’s Amber Henson was the meet medalist with an 86.

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Waukee 356, 2. Ames 389, 3. Atlantic 390, 4. Nevada 404, 5. Marshalltown 407, 6. Indianola 413, 7. Mason City 433, 8. Dowling Catholic 451, 9. Ottumwa 478, 10. Fort Dodge 510.

Nevada (404) - Emma Griffin 48-48-96, Kelby Rewerts 50-46-96, Ashlyn Sporrer 47-52-99, Caroline Ausman 56-57-113, Grace Cahill 59-64-123.