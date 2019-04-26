Sturgis Thornton scored four goals to lead No. 3 (Class 1A) Notre Dame-West Burlington to a 5-1 boys soccer victory over Central Lee at Tackleson Field in Burlington Thursday night.

Jonah Marlow added a goal and Carson Wagner had an assist. Nike goalkeeper TJ Schramm finished with eight saves.

The Nikes (9-1) host Davenport North on Monday. Central Lee (6-5) plays at Mediapolis today.

NORTH 2, BURLINGTON 0: Burlington "controlled the pace and the ball," Coach Tim Miller said, but two Grayhound lapses enabled Davenport North to win the Mississippi Athletic Conference match at Bracewell Stadium.

BHS goalkeeper Trevor McCannon finished with seven saves.

"Braden Hayes was the true bright spot from start to finish," Miller said. "He was winning balls from a guy a foot and a half taller. The Hounds played well, but we couldn't catch the breaks."

Burlington (1-7) plays a MAC game at Clinton on Thursday. North improved to 8-3.

HOLY TRINITY 2, HIGHLAND 1: The Crusaders edged the Huskies in windy, rainy conditions at Riverside.

Audrea Vincent had a goal and an assist for Holy Trinity. Chandler Rung scored the other goal and Blake Crabtree finished with five saves.

Holy Trinity (6-4) plays at Mediapolis Monday.

MEDIAPOLIS 1, DANVILLE-NEW LONDON 0: Freshman goalkeeper Randy Hine picked up the shutout with five saves in the Bulldogs' win over Danville-New London at Mediapolis.

Drew Zurmuehlen scored the Mediapolis goal on an assist by Nate Hine.

Mediapolis (5-5) hosts Central Lee today.

GIRLS SOCCER

BURLINGTON 4, MACOMB 2: Bailey Wiemann recorded two goals and an assist to help the Grayhounds ground the Bombers in a non-conference match at Macomb, Illinois.

Larissa Carter provided a goal and an assist for Burlington. Katelee Lieberg-Nichols added a goal. Goalkeeper Katelyn Weinreich finished with five saves.

It was Burlington's fourth straight victory. The Grayhounds (4-4, 1-4 MAC) host Bettendorf (5-3, 4-1) Tuesday in a Mississippi Athletic Conference match at Bracewell Stadium.

FORT MADISON 2, KEOKUK 1: Brandy Walker scored both goals to carry the Bloodhounds to a Southeast Conference win at Keokuk.

Caree James had an assist and four saves for Fort Madison. Maddy McVey also had an assist.

Fort Madison (5-3) hosts Fairfield Tuesday. Keokuk (1-8) plays at Mount Pleasant Monday.

NO. 14 MOUNT PLEASANT 3, FAIRFIELD 1: The 14th-ranked (Class 2A) improved to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the Southeast Conference match at Fairfield

The Panthers' Kaela Welcher opened the scoring by tapping in a loose ball off a corner kick. Mary West followed with a long-range shot and Liz Litchfield scored in the second half directly off a corner kick.

The Panthers host Keokuk Monday.

PREP SOFTBALL

WEST CENTRAL 10, MONMOUTH-ROSEVILLE 0: The Heat jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning, then needed just five innings to defeat the Titans at Stronghurst, Illinois.

Carley LaFary singled, doubled and homered in three at-bats for West Central. She scored three runs and drove two home. Brynna Seitz and Mady Reed each had two hits for the Heat. Reed, McKenzy Ludington and Jaci Fletcher each had two RBIs. Emily Johnson doubled. Macy Benge was the winning pitcher, giving up two hits and no walks in five innings. She fanned seven Titans.

WEST HANCOCK 2, CAMP POINT CENTRAL 1: A run in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted West Hancock to victory at Hamilton, Illinois.

Brenna Lamm led West Hancock with a 3-for-3 outing. Liz Walker went 2-for-3. Anna Walker doubled and had an RBI. Megan Fox was the winning pitcher. She gave up five hits and a base on balls while striking out four in five innings.

ILLINI WEST 11, MACOMB 1: The Chargers rolled past the Bombers in a five-inning game at Carthage, Illinois.

Paige Gutting led Illini West with two singles, two doubles, a run and four RBIs in four at-bats. Katelyn Murphy had two doubles in three trips, scored three runs and drove in two more. Sydney Carlisle and Daytona Dooley also had doubles for the Chargers.

Brooke Larson picked up the win, giving up one unearned run on three hits and four walks in five innings. She struck out five Bombers.

PREP BASEBALL

UNITED 15, WEST CENTRAL 5: Monmouth United chilled the Heat in a five-inning game at Stronghurst, Illinois.

Nathan Bigger led West Central at the plate with two singles and a run in three trips. Jordan Roller doubled and had three RBIs. Jamison Mills and Ross Vancil each added an RBI.

CAMP POINT CENTRAL 13, WEST HANCOCK 4: Kollen Hughes drove in five runs on 2-for-4 hitting to lead Camp Point Central to victory at Camp Point, Illinois.

Logan Rockhold paced West Hancock with a double and a home run in three trips to the plate.

MACOMB 2, ILLINI WEST 1: The Bombrs led Illini West after two and one-half innings in a game left unfinished due to weather at Carthage, Illinois.

Nick Vorhies had Illini West's only hit, a single.

BOYS TENNIS

FORT MADISON 6, KEOKUK 0: The Bloodhounds remained undefeated in eight duals by blanking the Chiefs at Keokuk. Rain prevented the three doubles matches from being played.

In singles: Sam Avery defeated Abbott Haner, 6-2, 6-3; Jason Thurman blanked Kaiden Stoneking, 6-0, 6-0; Vasin Thurman topped Callum Tackes, 6-2, 6-1; Reed Fehseke beat Jared Evans, 6-0, 6-1; Bryce Workman edged Will James, 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 10-5; and Levi Sissel defeated Tucker Hannum, 6-3, 6-1.

Fort Madison hosts Mount Pleasant today.

MOUNT PLEASANT 5, FAIRFIELD 1: The Panthers topped Fairfield in a Southeast Conference match at Mount Pleasant. Doubles matches were not completed due to rain.

Mount Pleasant won all but the No. 4 singles match. Corbin Broeker beat AJ Greiner, 8-1; Jaxon Hoyle topped Noel Peterson, 8-6; Donny Arledge edged Will Sheppard, 9-7; Jack Schimmelpfennig defeated Brian Parcel, 8-5; and Clayton Henricksen beat Michael Holt, 8-1. Fairfield's win came from Blake Holden, 9-7 over David Nguyen.

Mount Pleasant (7-1) plays at Fort Madison (8-0) today.

TRACK AND FIELD

PANTHERS SWEEP AT PELLA: Mount Pleasant swept the boys and girls team championships in the Tulip Time Coed Invitational at Pella.

The Mount Pleasant boys won with 160.5 points in the eight-team meet. Pella was second at 133. The Panther girls amassed 164 points for the win. Pella was second at 149.5.

The Mount Pleasant boys won eight events. Cody Mertens was a double winner, taking the 1,600 run in 4:44.48 and the 3,200 in 10:17.75.

Khang Truong won the 200-meter dash in 23.11. Jacob Stukerjurgen won the 400 in 52.71. Chase Lamm won the 110 high hurdles in 15.20 seconds. Rylan Seberg leaped 19 feet, 11 1/2 inches to win the long jump and Riley McQuiggin put the shot 48 feet, one-half inch to win that event.

The Panther quartet of Zach Beason, Konnor Peterson, Lamm and Tate Shull won the 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay in 1:01.67.

The Mount Pleasant girls won six events. Maggie Jennings won the 800 run in 2:25.93, Karsyn Lamm won the 100 hurdles in 17.01 seconds, Maggie Cristoforo won the 400 hurdles in 1:07.32 and Lexi Magnani won the shot put with a toss of 39 feet, one inch.

The Panther girls won two relays. Kenna Lamm, Karsyn Lamm, Cristoforo and Jennings won the sprint medley relay in 1:55.97. Maddie Williamson, Cristoforo, Serenity Keomanivong and Karsyn Lamm won the 4x100 shuttle hurdles in 1:12.40.

BEARS WIN EKSTRAND TITLE: Danville High School won seven events and captured the Class B girls team championship in the Ekstrand Relays, host by WACO High School at Wayland.

Danville amassed 137 points. New London was second at 77, WACO third with 74 and Winfield-Mount Union fourth with 64 points. There were 10 teams entered.

Danville's Addison Parrott was a triple winner, taking the 800 in 2:41.70, the 1,500 in 5:22.40 and the 3,000 in 11:29.20. Alyssa Pfadenhauer won the 100 dash in 13.35 and the 200 in 27.29. Samantha Shelby won the high jump at 4-9 and Danville won the sprint medley in 2:00.14.

WACO won four girls Class B events — the 400 hurdles with Grace Conley (1:13.82), the 4x100 in 55.25, the 4x200 in 2:00.15 and the 4x100 shuttle hurdles in 1:14.07.

Winfield-Mount Union and New London each won two events. Winfield-Mount Union's Anna Hudson won the shot put at 34-8 and the Wolves won the 4x400 in 4:39.26. New London won the 4x800 in 11:36.35 and the distance medley in 4:52.40.

Fairfield won the Class A girls title with 149 points. Mediapolis was third at 111, Fort Madison fourth at 79 and Keokuk sixth with 36.

Mediapolis won three events — Ellie Gerber in the 400 (1:06.70), Helaina Hillyard in high jump (4-10) and the 4x800 (11:41.87). Keokuk's Sydney McCarron won the shot put with a toss of 34-4. Fort Madison won the 4x100 shuttle hurdles in 1:17.75.

Washington won the Class A boys team title with 169 points. Fort Madison (107.5) was third, Mediapolis (91) fourth, Keokuk (56) fifth and Central Lee (28) sixth.

Fort Madison's Matt Hellige won the 1,600 in 4:42.01 and the 3,200 in 10:23.00. Garrett Hannum won the 400 hurdles in 1:00.34 and the Bloodhounds won the 4x110 shuttle hurdles in 1:13.45.

Mediapolis also won four events — Brennan Breuer in the shot put (48-8 1/2) and the discus (131-1), Ben Wolgemuth in the 800 (2:06.94) and the 4x800 relay (9:06.00).

Keokuk's TyJai Mueller won high jump at 5-8 and the Chiefs won the 4x400 in 3:40.16. Central Lee won the 4x200 in 1:39.78.

Lone Tree won the boys Class B title with 119 points. New London (86) was third, WACP (79.5) fourth, Danville (67.5) fifth and Winfield-Mount Union (33) seventh.

New London won five events — Alexander Julian in the 1,600 (5:04.11), Darius Whaley in high jump (6-0), Carter Allen in discus (142-5 1/2), the 4x200 (1:38.34) and the 4x800 (9:19.55).

Danvlle and WACO each won two events. Danville's Gabriel Gourley won the 800 in 2:14.50 and the Bears won the 4x100 in 48.18 seconds. WACO's Colton Horak won the 110 hurdles in 16.06 and the 400 hurdles in 58.71.

Winfield-Mount Union's Noah Sparrow won the 3,200 in 11:27.60.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

BLOOMER, BENGE AID SWEEP: Emily Bloomer of Burlington and Madison Benge of Stronghurst, Illinois, aided Carl Sandburg's 8-3, 6-1 sweep of Sauk Valley at Galesburg, Illinois.

In the first game, Bloomer went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Benge had an RBI-single. Benge was the winning pitcher in the second game, giving up no earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three in seven innings. Katie Droste of Biggsville, Illinois, reached on a two-base error, then scored from second on another Sauk Valley error.

Carl Sandburg (27-21, 14-2) remains in first place in the Arrowhead Conference.