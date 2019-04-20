Campbell: "“He commands the best of himself every day.”

One of the biggest compliments that can be paid to a quarterback, in a single word, is calling them consistent. Consistency, however, means a lot of different things on and off the field. It’s a catch-all to signify someone’s reliability in crucial moments.

Even through mistakes, which were bound to happen as a true freshman, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy showed he is capable of making key plays in key moments. So this spring, his first with the program, Purdy has worked on solidifying that foundation.

“He’s never been through a spring practice before,” ISU pass game coordinator Joel Gordon said. “He was here a little last year as a high school student watching, but it’s a new experience for all these guys really other than John Kolar and Re-al (Mitchell).

“It’s a young group. It’s a new experience. They’re doing a good job. Working hard, learning. But I wouldn’t say Brock has changed much. He’s got a good approach to what he does and has been pretty consistent.”

Although Mitchell has the longest tenure in the program, and Kolar spent the past four years on the roster at Oklahoma State, there is no doubt Purdy is QB1 heading into the offseason and fall. So the way he approaches the next few months is undoubtedly one of the keys to ISU unlocking its potential to another eight-win — or beyond — type of season in 2019.

“Brock is a natural born leader in a lot of ways,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. “He commands the best of himself every day.”

Purdy is also aided by short term memory. In his 7-2 mark as the primary quarterback last year, there were early interceptions against West Virginia and Washington State that could have derailed the rest of the games. But Purdy flushed the plays quickly, and has learned to build upon the mindset that served him well as an Arizona prep.

“It was good to have those kinds of experiences early in the year because when the bowl game came and the interception happened, what I’ve learned is you just have to keep playing,” Purdy said. “I learned that really fast from the get go when I started playing and it’s helped out big time, so I always have that mentality when I’m in practice or a game, you’ve got to play. There are four quarters for a reason. So that’s how my mind works.”

Purdy, an all-Big 12 honorable mention pick by league coaches, played in 10 games last year and set the school record in completion percentage (66.36). He threw for 2,250 yards and 16 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also rushed 100 times for 308 yards and five scores. It was his attention to detail, though, that stood out to Tom Manning.

Manning, the ISU offensive coordinator who spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts, was involved in recruiting Purdy and watched him from afar while he spent the year in the NFL. The thing that struck him most, particularly when considering Purdy’s collegiate experience, was how the Gilbert, Ariz. native rarely, if ever, seemed to get rattled in a big moment.

“Very locked in and dialed into what you’re doing,” Manning said. “He doesn’t have time for anything other than what’s supposed to be going on. He has extreme focus in what we’re trying to do and I think he has a high-end understanding of what players on the field we’re trying to affect and what we’re trying to do offensively. He’s just been fun to be around.”

One of the things quarterbacks sometimes contemplate is adding weight, particularly after a full year of playing at a new level, to aid their durability against the pass rush. Purdy has put on weight since his arrival last summer — roughly 12 pounds — but adding more isn’t on the table.

Because he uses his legs with such efficiency, and might add even more to his plate this year with designed runs, Purdy wants to play at a comfortable weight similar to what he was last year (210). That will help him feel comfortable in the pocket, but also take off if he needs to run.

“I don’t want to get too heavy with things where I’m not playing in my game and in my element,” Purdy said. “I’ve gained like two or three pounds and right now it’s going great so far, so I’m trying to stay at that for now.”

And as much on-the-job experience as Purdy got last year, he is absorbing as much as he can this spring so his foundation is strengthened when August rolls around.

“He doesn’t have a great big ego where he thinks he’s at the top of the ladder, there is no improvement necessary for me,” Gordon said. “He’s still really young.

“He’s getting challenged every single day by our defense and that’s the best thing for him right now.”