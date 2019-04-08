NEVADA - A quick burst of offense in the second half lifted the Nevada girls’ soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Indianola Saturday at the SCORE Athletic Complex in Nevada.

After a scoreless first half Nevada, ranked fifth in Class 1A to start the season, put a goal on the board five minutes into the second half. It took just a minute and a half for the Cubs to find the back of the net again and after that they were off and rolling.

“We really did everything to kick it in,” Nevada senior forward Madison Stevens said. “We had to sprint to balls, win 50-50 balls and make sure just make sure we’re connecting our passes.”

Stevens broke the ice for Nevada with a goal off a ball from freshman Mayzi Weig. Just 79 seconds later, Weig scored a goal of her own off a great feed from Meredith Harter.

Weig is one of two talented freshmen up front for Nevada, along with Contessa Borwick. Both players have accounted for three goals and an assist over the Cubs first three games.

“We’ve been playing with each other for awhile,” Weig said. “We know where we can pass it best and where we can take the best options. We just work together well.”

Stevens is Nevada’s leading returning scorer after putting up 15 goals a year ago. She said it’s nice having the two freshmen in the lineup to provide a balanced attack.

“They make a great impact offensively,” Stevens said. “They work really hard and they’re really conditioned — they’re both in track. We’re definitely going really good with them in our first three games.”

Erin Coogler scored Nevada’s final goal 15 minutes into the second half. She found the net on a great cross shot after getting a ball from Hannah Fritz.

The emergence of Weig and Borwick has allowed Nevada to move Hannah Thomsen — the second-leading scorer from last year with 10 goals — over to sweeper on defense. Teamed with charger Haley Miller and fullbacks Aubrey Gibson and Savannah Skaggs, the Cub defense didn’t let Indianola get many good looks.

“With almost an entirely new back line, we have to work on our communication,” Nevada keeper Erica Sporrer said. “I think we did a good job today and we’ll continue to get better.”

Indianola got one great look 10 minutes into the second half. Aryss Forbes got through the Nevada defense for a breakaway opportunity, but Sporrer came up and made a diving stop to deflect the ball away.

“You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Sporrer said of her big stop. “Make the goal seem smaller than it actually is to take off the angles.”

Nevada improved to 2-1 with the victory. Indianola fell to 1-2.

Nevada 3, Indianola 0

I 0 0 - 0

N 0 3 - 3

Scoring

Second half

N - Madison Stevens (Mayzi Weig), 44:41.

N - Weig (Meredith Harter), 46:02.

N - Erin Coogler (Hannah Fritz), 55:21.

IOWA FALLS - Nevada earned its first victory of the season Friday with a 4-0 triumph at Iowa Falls-Alden.

The Cubs got off 17 shots on goal and keeper Erica Sporrer only needed to make three saves to preserve the decisive victory. The win put Nevada at 1-1 on the season.

Contessa Borwick delivered two goals and one assist for Nevada on the evening. Addi Vorm and Mayzi Weig each chipped in one goal apiece.

Amanda Fortmann and Meredith Harter each dished out one assist for Nevada.

BONDURANT - Nevada suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Bondurant-Farrar in its season opener April 1 at Bondurant.

The Cubs gave up eight shots on goal and only had five in a losing effort.

Contessa Borwick and Mayzi Weig each scored one unassisted goal for Nevada. Borwick had three shots on goal and Weig two.

Kate Tidman scored two goals and Emma De Costa one for Bondurant-Farrar. De Costa also handed out an assist and Lexi Bedier chipped in one assist.