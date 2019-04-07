ADEL - The Nevada girls combined for five gold, silver and bronze medals and the Cub boys won three events at the Hugh Norman Coed Relays in Adel April 2.

Kacie Rewerts won the 3,000-meter run and took second in the 1,500 and Addi Vorm won the discus and placed third in the shot put for the Nevada girls. The Cub girls scored 92.5 points to place fourth out of eight teams behind Dallas Center-Grimes (157.5), ADM (144) and Carlisle (115).

Joven Nelson won the 400 hurdles and helped the Nevada boys take first in both the 4 X 100 and 4 X 200 relays. The Cub boys put up 86 points to finish one point behind DCG’s fourth-place score, with ADM (151), Carlisle (128.5) and Norwalk (123) turning in the top three boys’ scores.

Rewerts won the 3,000 with ease. She completed the race in 10 minutes, 59.92 seconds to beat DCG’s Hannah Little and Natalie Paulson by 27 and 35 seconds respectively for the gold.

In the 1,500, Rewerts clocked in at 5:08.45 to trail only the 5:02.70 by DCG’s Megan Sterbenz.

Vorm’s winning throw in the discus was 99-9. Carlisle’s Meredith Hoffman was runner-up with a 97-10 effort.

In the shot, Vorm threw 33-8. DCG’s Dakota Myles won with a toss of 35-10 and Bondurant-Farrar’s Katelyn Lappe was second with a distance of 35-9.

Contessa Borwick placed fourth and Caitlyn Sharp sixth in the 200 for the Nevada girls. Borwick ran a :29.16 and Sharp finished in :29.66.

Eliana Hornbuckle was fifth in both the 1,500 and 3,000 with respective times of 5:44.19 and 12:29.68. Bailey Crain tied for sixth in the discus with a throw of 88-6 and Eleanor Elliott-Rude took sixth in the long jump with a 13-9.25 effort.

The Nevada girls came in second in the 4 X 200 and fourth in the distance medley.

Emily Plate, Sydney Mosinski, Sharp and Hannah Thomsen ran a 1:54.49 in the 4 X 200. Bondurant-Farrar won in 1:52.26.

Borwick, Samara Sharp, Gabby Sampson and Hornbuckle completed the distance medley in 5:04.07. DCG won in 4:40.81.

On the boys’ side, Nelson completed the 400 hurdles in :55.84 to beat out the :57.54 by ADM’s Lucas Heintz for first. Caeden DaSilva finished the 100 in :11.97 to come in just behind the :11.83 time by DCG’s Rancy Freeman.

Sam Abraham jumped 19-6.5 in the long jump to take second to the 20-1 jump by Carlisle’s Sam McPhee. Myleek Wilkerson tied for third in the high jump with a jump of 5-6, coming in behind the 6-3 by ADM’s Tate Stine-Smith and 5-10 by Norwalk’s Chase McKinney.

Dalton Baker placed fourth in the 3,200 with a 10:35.79 showing. ADM’s Nate Mueller won in 10:24.66, DCG’s Aidan Ramsey took second in 10:28.50 and Carlisle’s Tristen Kessler finished third in 10:32.38.

In relays Nelson and DaSilva teamed with Dylan Jensen and Jakob Strottman to win the 4 X 100 in :44.38. Winterset placed second in :44.75.

DaSilva, Abraham, Strottman and Nelson won the 4 X 200 in 1:32.59. DCG took second in 1:34.01.

The Nevada boys placed fourth in the 4 X 800, shuttle hurdle and sprint medley events.

Dean Check, Carter Franzen, Elliot Frideres and Jacob Sanders ran a 9:03.54 in the 4 X 800 and Nelson, Andrew Saunders, Jordan Barrett and Abraham completed the shuttle hurdle in 1:05.37. Jensen, Caleb Kooiker, Theo Skelton and Saunders finished the sprint medley in 1:43.25.

Final team scores

Girls: 1. DCG 157.5 points, 2. ADM 144, 3. Carlisle 115, 4. Nevada 92.5, 5. Bondurant-Farrar 83.5, 6. Winterset 63.5, 7. Van Meter 62, 8. Clarke 15.

Boys: 1. ADM 151, 2. Carlisle 128.5, 3. Norwalk 123, 4. DCG 87, 5. Nevada 86, 6. Winterset 71.5, 7. Van Meter 58, 8. Clarke 32.